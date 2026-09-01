Sandalwood, reborn

A reversal of this trend through revival and expansion of sandalwood cultivation can be beneficial for India. Especially so, as the global sandalwood market, valued at $265.8 million in 2023, is projected to reach $502.2 million by 2030, according to Union government data. Similarly, the sandalwood oil market is likely to expand from $182.5 million in 2024 to $388.1 million by 2035.

For farmers, there is an added advantage—sandalwood is a climate-smart, high-value tree that can enhance environmental resilience of plantations. In a chapter of the 2023 book, Salinity and Drought Tolerance in Plants, researchers note that Santalum album is hardy and drought-tolerant, has a light crown, low nutrient requirement and is adaptable to may soil conditions. The tree integrates well in block plantations, boundary plantings and mixed cropping systems. Growing sandalwood in combination with trees like gooseberry, mango, custard apple and legumes like red gram boosts farm incomes.

However, these benefits can only be realised if sandalwood is scientifically managed and cultivated. Poor planting geometry, inadequate nutrition and improper pruning can lead to massive crop failure. Here is a look at the aspects that need the most focus for successful long-term sandalwood cultivation.