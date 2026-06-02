Science has only recently started discovering the importance of biocrusts; the ‘restoration’ of Delhi’s Central Ridge is destroying these very chemical engineers

tracts they may be concentrated only in the top 3 or 4mm of soil, though they can grow fatter than that. Much of the time, however, biocrusts are dormant and are ‘awakened’ only when the surface of the soil is wetted; they remain active only for a day or so before the soil dries again.

Why do biocrusts matter?

Biocrusts have a long, detailed CV that is available for anyone to explore online. In essence, they are vital for the formation and stabilisation of soil. Without biocrusts, the quartzite rocks on the Ridge would all be completely bare, swept clean by wind and rain. It is biocrust that enables rock surfaces to be colonised first by a layer of soil, then by Oropetium and liverworts, and finally by other plants.

That’s not all. Biocrusts hold in soil moisture and potentiate the infiltration of water into the ground. Being photosynthetic organisms, they contribute carbon to soil. They also fix atmospheric nitrogen and are an important food source for organisms that live below the surface of the soil.

Much like the discovery of trillions of bacteria in the human gut, the discovery of biocrusts has revolutionised our understanding of dryland soils. We are still exploring their multitudinous lives and processes, but we already know one thing for certain — without biocrusts much less life would exist in arid places. That’s why scientists call them the ‘living skin’ of arid soils.

Biocrusts, however, are delicate. The hooves of a deer or human boots can damage biocrust and break underlying soil connections. It takes very long to repair. One scientist has estimated that “Under good conditions, a thin veneer of cyanobacteria may return in 5 years. Recovery may take up to 20 years in places of higher rainfall and up to 250 years in places of lower rainfall, assuming an area is not again disturbed.”

Once we recognise the vital roles of biocrust, we need to do everything we can to protect it. Earth-moving machines that churn up the soil to remove invasive plants have no place in such a scheme.

We need to convince the FD of this, because so far, those prehistoric earth movers are rushing around to uproot vilaiti keekar trees (Neltuma juliflora) and destroying biocrust everywhere. The Department’s manuals call for ‘deep tilling’ of the soil up to a depth of 1 metre!

It’s only in the last 10 or 12 years that scientists have started studying biocrusts closely.

Government plans don’t mention biocrust because it hasn’t yet appeared in a forester’s lens. Even more surprising is that fungi are not mentioned either, when — together with the microbes found in biocrust — fungi are the chemical engineers responsible for most (up to 90 per cent) of the energy flow in the soil system. For the FD and the Forest Research Institute that created the management plan for the Ridge, the chemical engineers are not important enough to deserve a mention. They don’t seem to matter.