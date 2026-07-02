The world is not enough

Even after Searchinger identified this, little has changed except the scale of the problem. For instance, India’s ethanol blending programme has intensified in recent years; estimates suggest producing fuel at scale would require a cropped area the size of an entire state like Bihar. Geopolitical shifts and oil price shocks have accelerated these mandates even as the underlying accounting remains as broken as Searchinger first described it.

This same blind spot reappears across the book. The idea of mak ing biofuels from wood or carbon credits built on agroecology and regenerative agriculture are similarly flawed. These are pseudo-solutions that sound right but ignore what the land could have sequestered if simply left alone. Grunwald is persuasive that the “road not taken”—letting land be—has enormous undervalued climate worth. Grunwald calculates that carbon losses from land-use change can be three times the savings from replacing fossil fuels. Searchinger has spent years pleading this case to policymakers and scientists, largely to no avail. The book’s uncomfortable revelation is that clarity was never enough—decades of advocacy, modelling and evidence could not dislodge a convenient consensus that preferred to count only the benefits.