Two key targets — reversing forest loss and eliminating extreme poverty among forest-dependent populations remain off track, finds UN report

The United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests 2017-2030 (UNSPF) provides a global policy framework to guide the sustainable management of all types of forests and trees outside forests and to strengthen their contribution to sustainable development.

The UN report draws on voluntary national reports from 48 countries representing 51 per cent of global forest cover, along with international datasets. It evaluates progress towards the six Global Forest Goals established under the UN Strategic Plan for Forests. While some positive developments have been recorded, the report concludes that current efforts remain insufficient to achieve the 2030 targets.

Forests continue to play a vital role in sustaining life and supporting economies worldwide.

According to the report, forests cover around 4.14 billion hectares globally, nearly one-third of Earth’s land area. About 1.6 billion people depend on forests for their livelihoods, while the global forest economy contributes nearly US$1.5 trillion annually. Forests also play a major role in carbon storage, water regulation and climate adaptation.

Despite their importance, forests are under severe pressure. According to the report, more than 40 million hectares of forest area were lost globally between 2015 and 2025. Annual gross forest loss averaged 10.9 million hectares, with the highest declines occurring in South America and Africa. The world also lost nearly 16 million hectares of primary forests, which are especially important for biodiversity and ecological balance. Climate change, agricultural expansion, wildfires, pests, illegal logging and unsustainable resource exploitation are identified as key drivers of forest degradation.

The report notes that some progress has been made in forest conservation and management. Protected forest areas are expanding, and more than 55 per cent of global forests are now managed under long-term forest management plans. Countries are also improving forest monitoring systems, restoration programmes and governance structures.

Of 26 global forest targets, seven are considered broadly achieved and 17 partially achieved. However, two key targets — reversing forest loss and eliminating extreme poverty among forest-dependent populations — remain off track.

The assessment highlights that poverty reduction remains uneven, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa where extreme poverty levels remain close to 46 per cent.

The analysis emphasises that financing for sustainable forest management remains far below what is required. Global finance for sustainable forest management in 2023 was $84 billion, which is far below the required level of $300 billion per year by 2030. Forest funding is especially lacking in low-income and lower-middle-income countries where the needs are greatest.

The report outlines pathways for accelerating action, including halting deforestation, restoring degraded lands, expanding protected and sustainably managed forests, strengthening forest-related governance, closing the financing gap for sustainable forest management and advancing innovative financing mechanisms.

The report released on May 11, 2026, at the opening of the 21st session of the UN Forum on Forests at UN Headquarters, where member states and partners are gathering to advance implementation of the Global Forest Goals.