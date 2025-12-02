Uniform definition of Aravallis accepted by Supreme Court will be catastrophic for India’s oldest mountain range

The entire landform lying within the area enclosed by such lowest contour, together with the hill, its supporting slopes and associated landforms irrespective of their gradient, shall be deemed to be part of the ‘Aravalli Hills’. Two or more Aravalli hills located within a proximity of 500 metres from each other, measured from the outermost point on the boundary of the lowest contour line on either side, form the ‘Aravalli Range’.

The acceptance of the above “uniform definition of the Aravalli Hills” by the bench will be catastrophic for this already beleaguered landscape, as it will exclude more than 90 per cent of the Aravallis, including vast stretches of low-lying scrub hills, grasslands and ridges, for the purpose of mining. Most of these areas can then be opened for mining. This would undo three decades of legal protection to these critical ecosystems, which was afforded by numerous policies including the MoEFCC’s 1992 Aravalli notification and the National Capital Region (NCR) Planning Board’s declaration of Natural Conservation Zones in the Aravallis in 2021.

Our ecological worries are predicated on considerable field evidence gathered over the last few years. The extremely dismal state of the Aravalli hills in the districts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat as a result of destruction caused by mining and stone-crushing has to be seen to be believed.