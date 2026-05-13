Uttarakhand’s van panchayats survived the British. They may not survive a state steadily governing communities out of their own forests

In February 2024, residents of Chokhuta village in Nainital district walked into the forest to prune trees and clear fallen branches — a tradition through which the local van panchayat has maintained its 133-hectare forest for generations. Two months earlier, Uttarakhand’s High Court had criticised the state government for being “in a deep slumber” over illegal tree felling. The van panchayat — the very institution doing the watching, pruning, and guarding — barely appeared in the judgment.

That gap between what van panchayats do and how the state treats them captures the central crisis of forest governance in Uttarakhand today. The institution is functional. The policy architecture around it is being systematically dismantled.

This is not a local matter. Uttarakhand carries 45.5 per cent of its land under forest cover, generating ecosystem services valued at Rs 95,000 crore a year. Its forests regulate rivers, stabilise mountain slopes, and supply water to hundreds of millions of people downstream. What happens to their governance is a question of national ecological consequence — not a state administrative footnote.

Born from resistance, not policy

Van panchayats did not emerge from a government scheme. They came out of a colonial conflict. When the British systematically tightened their grip on Kumaon’s forests in the 19th century — stripping communities of timber rights they had held for centuries and reserving wood for railways and wartime supply — hill communities refused to comply. The Forest Grievance Committee for Kumaon, formed in 1921, was the colonial state’s first admission that it had overreached. By 1931, van panchayats were formally institutionalised: democratically elected village bodies with the legal right to manage, protect, and equitably distribute the produce of demarcated community forests.

Nearly a century later, 11,217 van panchayats manage 4,526 square kilometres of forest, supporting over a million rural families. Decades of research, including the work that earned Elinor Ostrom the Nobel Prize in Economics, consistently confirms what communities already know: decentralised, locally accountable governance produces better ecological outcomes than top-down departmental control. Van panchayats patrol forests, prevent fires, regulate grazing, and maintain the biodiversity that holds Himalayan ecosystems together. They are one of the largest and oldest experiments in community-based natural resource management anywhere in the world.

The architecture of encroachment

The forest department’s encroachment on van panchayat autonomy did not arrive through a single dramatic intervention. It has been a long, patient process of institutional erosion.

The first significant blow came in 1997, when Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs) were introduced across Uttarakhand. Van panchayats protested immediately. The forest department — which had no meaningful history of working with these bodies — set up parallel committees over the same forests. Jurisdictions overlapped, boundaries clashed, and decision-making became trapped in bureaucratic ambiguity. The JFMCs were a department-driven creation imposed from above, not a community demand from below. The FAO’s documentation of this period notes plainly that the World Bank-funded project simply assumed the desirability of importing the JFM model into Uttarakhand, without examining whether it was appropriate in a context where autonomous van panchayats had functioned for over six decades.

In 2019, the Central Government’s proposed amendments to the Indian Forest Act attempted something more direct: subsuming van panchayats into a catch-all “village forests” category. If enacted, the forest department would have acquired the discretionary power to take over management rights whenever it judged community governance “unsustainable.” Researchers and forest rights activists pointed out that the word “van panchayat” did not appear in the amendment at all. That was not an oversight. It was a legal strategy.

The 2024 policy reversal

Between 2020 and 2022, the state government undertook what appeared to be a serious course correction. The revenue department resolved long-standing land record anomalies, revived van panchayat elections — raising compliance from 6 per cent to 69 per cent — and developed modern management frameworks aligned with ecosystem services. Three years of multi-stakeholder consultations produced a comprehensive draft Panchayati Van Niyamawali, 2023, incorporating 58 progressive amendments.

In March 2024, the state cabinet shelved it entirely.

Instead, the government notified token amendments to just 15 rules of the PVN 2005, without a single round of public consultation. The 58-amendment blueprint disappeared. Management plan cycles were extended from five to ten years — directly contradicting the Supreme Court’s directions in the Godavarman case, which mandate five-year plans for village forests. Provisions linking van panchayats to carbon markets, watershed payment mechanisms, and biodiversity finance were deleted. The opportunity to make conservation economically aspirational for a million rural families was deliberately passed over.