We ourselves: In one corner of Odisha, Adivasis have drawn up a powerful template of self-dependence

Bina Pani is the director of Saurik FPO. From the initial 100 members (farmers) from Koi village in 2017, the FPO now has 500 members covering six gram panchayats in Kankadahad block of Dhenkanal. The members collectively trade in their forest produce and bargain with traders, which has brought prosperity in the region. Till 15 years ago, these villages and their inhabitants lived under a shadow of fear due to Naxal insurgency.

“We have seen extreme poverty. We have spent decades living under a shadow of violence and fear. But things have changed now as village residents have organised themselves to protect their forests and earn better income,” Bina Pani told Down To Earth.

She is referring to a federation — Kankadahad Parivesh Surakhya Manch — which was set up in 2018 and is made up of over 130 gram sabhas (village institutions) in 21 gram panchayats of Kankadahad block. Bina Pani’s Koi village is also a member of this block-level federation, which has elected representatives from each of the member panchayats to ensure participatory governance and democratic decision making.

The Manch has empowered the village residents of Kankadahad to step up and take charge of their lives and livelihoods, explained Pratap Chandra Marandi, secretary of Kankadahad Parivesh Surakhya Manch. It has emerged as a strong voice of gram sabhas.

“It is a platform from which village residents can engage with government departments, address issues of forest fires, forest protection, community forest rights, and promotion of trade in mahua, kendu and sal leaves,” said Marandi. “We are also setting up an indigenous seed bank to promote climate resilient farming and save biodiversity,” he said.

“Our voices are heard when we jointly approach government agencies, line departments, and private traders as a collective,” Marandi added. He gave the example of a tragic accident that took place on March 17 this year when a 55-year-old Budhini Mahanta died in a forest fire at Gobari village in Kankadahad. She fell in an elephant trench and could not come out of it and was charred to death.

“Initially, the forest department wasn’t agreeing to give compensation to her family. The federation members visited the village and investigated the matter. We then wrote to the forest department asking it to compensate for the death of Budhini, which it did,” he said.

Women emerge as change-makers

The Kankadahad Parivesh Surakhya Manch is providing opportunities to local women, who are emerging as entrepreneurs and change makers. It has a strong representation of rural and tribal women. Of the 105 elected members from 21 gram panchayats (five from each panchayat), 46 members are women.

According to Bina Pani, village residents who are a part of the federation sell their harvested forest produce to Saurik FPO, which aggregates, packages and sells it. “Upon our request, the sub-collector has set up a weekly haat at Koi village for sale of our produce. Every Thursday farmers, mostly women, from various villages come there to directly sell their produce without any middlemen,” she explained.

Direct sale of mahua, sal leaves, tubers, mushrooms, and wild berries has increased the earnings of village residents, especially of the tribal women.

“We make plates and bowls out of the sal leaves from our forest. We earn Rs 80 for 100 such plates and Rs 40 for 100 bowls when we sell to the FPO,” said Shanti Lata Dehuri, a Bhumij tribe woman from Kantol village in Kantol gram panchayat who is a member of the federation. When middlemen were involved, they only got Rs 30 for the 100 plates and Rs 20 for 100 bowls, she said.