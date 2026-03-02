A bridge across forever in Chhattisgarh

Life in Jabarra is inseparable from the forest that surrounds it. All 102 households of this village in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, who belong to the Kamar tribal community, have long depended on the woods for their livelihood. In 2019, this bond received a formal recognition when Jabarra was granted community forest resource (CFR) rights under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. The rights now allow residents to manage 5,352 hectares of forest and to collect and sell non-timber forest produce, such as leaves of maloo (Phanera vahlii), flowers and seeds of mahua (Madhuca longifolia) and safed musli herb (Chlorophytum borivilianum). “Since obtaining these rights our earnings have risen,” says Madhav Singh Makram, a resident.

Yet each year, as soon as the monsoon withdraws, the people of Jabarra volunteer to forego this stream of income for a few days. They walk instead to the Kajal river, which flows along the edge of the village, carrying headloads of wild grass. “We throw bundles of wild grass, sand, cement and other material into the river to build a causeway, a low-raised makeshift crossing across the river,” says Birjha Sori, a 60-year-old resident of Jabarra. They mount this exercise because, although they hold rights over forest resources, access to markets remains difficult.

Around 80 per cent of the forest produce collected by the residents is sold in markets, while the government only procures 20 per cent, explains Rambahu Netam, another resident. Local markets include weekly haats (fairs) in Jabarra and in nearby gram panchayats. But to gain better prices, the residents must travel to either the Dhamtari district market, 61 km away, or to Nagari block and Gariaband district markets, 12-13 km away on the other side of the Kajal. The latter appears the most preferred choice.

Until the turn of the century, there was a bridge across the Kajal. It collapsed due to wear and tear, and since 2001, the residents of Jabarra have been building a temporary crossing every year.

Netam says the technique draws on knowledge pass down through generations, with a clear injunction: the river’s flow must not be obstructed. The causeway is therefore built almost at the river’s water level, allowing it to pass easily over the structure. That design, however, makes the crossing prone to being washed away, especially during the monsoon months. What follows is an incessant cycle: from October to March, Jabarra residents build the causeway; from March to June, they use it to access the markets. Residents of 15 neighbouring gram panchayats also use the crossing at this time. From June to October, when rains return, they revert to the 60-km route as the Kajal reclaims its course and washes away the crossing.