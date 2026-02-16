Activists condemn repeal of MGNREGA, warn of “deep rural distress”

A coalition of grassroots activists and workers' unions across India has condemned the central government's decision to repeal the country’s landmark rural employment guarantee, warning of a return to “labour bondage” and rural distress.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which served as the world’s largest social security net for two decades, was repealed on December 18, 2025. It has been replaced by the Viksit Bharat Gramin Gaurav (VB-GRAMG) scheme.

In a joint statement released on February 15, 2026, over 50 organisations and dozens of activists, including representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, condemned the move, describing the new scheme as a “top-down” programme that strips workers of their legal rights.

MGNREGA strengthened rural workers’ bargaining power, particularly during the sowing and harvesting seasons, and enabled the creation of class-based organisations that cut across caste and gender lines, the campaigners argued. In Karnataka, they cited the emergence of GRAKOOS, a rural workers’ organisation with around 100,000 members, as one such example.