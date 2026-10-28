At least 25 women and girls killed every day in armed conflicts worldwide, UN says

Women and girls accounted for one in four civilians killed in armed conflicts worldwide in 2025, double their share in 2021, according to a new United Nations report.

More than 37,000 civilians were killed in conflicts last year, with at least 25 women and girls losing their lives every day, the UN Secretary-General’s 2026 report on Women, Peace and Security said.

The report, released on October 26, also found that approximately 750 million women and girls now live within 50 km of an active conflict, 40 million more than in 2024 and the highest number since 1990.

“More women and girls are trapped in wars than at any point in decades,” said UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous.

She warned that military spending continued to rise while development assistance declined, despite the growing need for investment in conflict prevention and peacebuilding.