Can Bihar’s flood-affected voters make their voice heard amid endless floods?

Between Bihar’s 17th Legislative Assembly (2020) and the forthcoming elections for the 18th (2025), the state has lived a story told not through speeches but through rising waters. Each monsoon has triggered rivers that swell with relentless regularity, overwhelm embankments that give way, and overturn countless lives.

During this period, nearly 30 million people across Bihar have experienced flooding, with 31 of its 38 districts submerged more than once, according to Form IX (2020–2024) and the Daily Flood Situation Report (as of October 14, 2025) from the Disaster Management Department of Bihar. From Kishanganj to Pashchim Champaran, floods have become an unchanging rhythm of distress, where recovery and relapse follow one another in a tragic cycle of neglect.

Floods in Bihar are not isolated calamities. They are the state’s most persistent electoral issue, even if seldom treated as such. In 2020, over ten million people were affected across 19 districts, and in 2025, nearly 4.7 million faced the deluge, a cruel reminder that decades of promises and investments have not significantly reduced vulnerability.

Each monsoon, schools shutter, farms are washed away, and families are forced to migrate seasonally. These repeated losses of crops, homes, and hope fold into an entrenched economy of despair.