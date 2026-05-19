Celebrating one of humanity’s oldest ways of living

The United Nations General Assembly at its 76th session declared 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP). FAO is the lead agency for celebrating the Year in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders.
Rangelands, according to the UN, cover around half of Earth’s land surface in ecosystems such as grasslands, savannas and shrublands, deserts, wetlands or mountain areas.
In this photo, a cattle herder can be seen with his herds on the outskirts of Delhi.
Pastoralists are key custodians of rangelands. By managing around 1 billion animals worldwide—from sheep and goats to cattle, camelids, yaks, horses, reindeer and buffaloes—they contribute to food security while preserving ecosystems, cultural heritage and local and indigenous knowledge.
But pastoral landscapes are under increasing pressure from droughts, floods and other climate impacts, land degradation, animal diseases and competing land uses, limiting pastoralists’ mobility and threatening their way of life.
In this photo, a camel herder can be seen in Dausa, Rajasthan
The #IYRP2026 provides a unique opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of rangelands and pastoralists, advocating for increased responsible investment and adapted policies for the pastoral sector.
In this photo a herder can be seen with sheep and goats in Manesar, Harayana.