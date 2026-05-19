Celebrating one of humanity’s oldest ways of living

The United Nations General Assembly at its 76th session declared 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP). FAO is the lead agency for celebrating the Year in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders.

Rangelands, according to the UN, cover around half of Earth’s land surface in ecosystems such as grasslands, savannas and shrublands, deserts, wetlands or mountain areas.

In this photo, a cattle herder can be seen with his herds on the outskirts of Delhi.