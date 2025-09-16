Closing gender gaps could lift millions from poverty, UN’s latest Gender Snapshot report warns

Global progress on gender equality is stalling and, without urgent action, hundreds of millions of women and girls will remain trapped in poverty, exposed to violence and excluded from decision-making, according to a new United Nations report.

The Gender Snapshot 2025 , released on September 16, 2025 by UN Women and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), found that if current trends continue, more than 351 million women and girls could still be living in extreme poverty by 2030. Female poverty has remained stuck at around 10 per cent since 2020, with climate change and conflict threatening to deepen inequalities.

2025 is a crucial year, the report underlined, with just five years left for the world to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The report shows that despite gains (including a 39 per cent drop in maternal mortality since 2000 and higher school enrolment rates for girls globally) setbacks are evident across health, education, work and representation.