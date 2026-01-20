Cycling can cut pollution in Global South cities but policies must start with those who already ride: Study

Those who cycle face difficult and often dangerous conditions. Roads are largely designed for fast-moving automobiles, with flyovers, wide medians and complex junctions forcing cyclists to make long detours or weave through traffic. Near-misses and minor crashes were described as routine.

Where cycle tracks existed, they were frequently flooded, blocked by parked vehicles or vendors, or taken over by motorcycles. Many cyclists therefore avoided them altogether and rode with traffic instead.

Extreme heat, heavy rain and flooding added to the physical strain, pushing riders to travel early or late in the day and to improvise safety measures such as extra lights, reflectors and horns.

Bicycling remains largely invisible in policy, the researchers found. Planning documents often assume that hardly anyone cycles, mentioning bicycles mainly in relation to recreation or beautification projects. “Additionally, the responsibility of bicycling infrastructure is spread among many different agencies, while bicycle distribution policies were aimed at improving access to school for low-income girls,” the researchers wrote in a press statement.

Core transport planning, however, continues to prioritise automobiles, increasingly electric ones. As a result, new cycling facilities are often built in wealthier areas, while routes used daily by low-income cyclists are neglected.

“There is enormous potential for bicycling to be used as a way to reduce harmful pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector in low- and middle-income countries,” said Kavi Bhalla, one of the study’s co-authors and Associate Professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of Chicago’s Biological Sciences Division. “But just because certain policies work to boost bicycling in cities in the United States or Europe doesn’t mean the same policies will be successful in countries in the Global South, where the context is much different.”