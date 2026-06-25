Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (June 24, 2026)

The HC noted that as per section 207 (1) of the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994 all public roads, streets and even the adjacent land, not being private property, shall stand vested with the local authority absolutely. The exception is only with respect to national highways, state highway and major district roads. GIDA is proposing to construct 20 kiosks on the Queens Walkway/footpath in front of Tritvam Apartment complex.

With limited open spaces available in the already crammed city of Kochi, the Queens Walkway is no doubt an escape for many from the suffocating grip of concrete high-rise structures. Even in that limited open area of the walkway, set apart for the use of cyclists, joggers and pedestrians, GIDA is attempting to construct 20 kiosks.

It is within the width of 6.5 metres of the walkway that GIDA has proposed to set up the kiosks, each of which will occupy a space of 4x3 metres. The customers at each of the kiosks will occupy further space. Thus, the proposed kiosks will obviously restrict the free movement of all, through the Queens Walkway. The construction of kiosks will restrict the free movement of even the visually impaired through the tactile pavings, thus causing serious hardships and suffocation to the public.

Indian Roads Congress has identified pedestrian walking as an important mode of transport and as they do not consume fuel, fitness acts as a bonus. It has also been observed that pedestrian facilities enhance the liveliness of the urban environment, making both business districts and residential neighbourhoods safe and interesting. Developing a pedestrian environment means more than laying down a footpath or installing a signal and a truly viable pedestrian system takes into account both the big picture and the smallest details including what materials are under the feet, the court pointed out.

The HC also referred to the Supreme Court’s June 19, 2026 order, which stated that the right to walk is a fundamental right which will take within its sweep the primary right to have demarcated footpaths with a correlative duty on the local authorities to establish demarcated and well-maintained footpaths for walkers.

The Supreme Court further held that the fundamental right to walk demands a comfortable space for an easy and carefree walk. It was also held that a wide, well-demarcated and uninterrupted footpath can change the beauty of and equitable access to our cities and towns, which could be transformative of our urban and rural living.

Not SPCB’s duty to look into execution and maintenance of sewage infrastructure works: GPCB

Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) cannot be “fastened with liability for execution and maintenance of sewage infrastructure works” and it is the domain of the local authorities and civic bodies.

This was stated in the report filed by the GPCB on June 12, 2026, addressing the application filed before the NGT on the continuous discharge of untreated sewage from Mora village into the natural drainage situated east of Damka village in Choryasi taluka, Surat district and the resulting large scale fish mortality.

The report stated that GPCB officers inspected the site on November 23, 2025, collected water samples, and recorded detailed field observations. The inspection and subsequent analytical report recorded no indications of industrial discharge, illegal disposal of hazardous waste or industrial sludge.