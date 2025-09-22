Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 19, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 17, 2025 directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file its reply regarding fluoride contamination in surface water in Arunachal Pradesh.

The NGT asked the authorities to submit their response before its eastern bench, with the next hearing scheduled for November 11, 2025.

Along with the CPCB, other authorities directed to respond included the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, the deputy commissioner of Tawang district, and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST).

The application was registered suo motu on the basis of a Down to Earth news item titled Alarming levels of fluoride contamination found in surface water of Arunachal Pradesh raising health concerns published on August 26, 2025.

The article reported the discovery of alarming fluoride levels in Tawang district. In 2022, scientists from DRDO Tezpur recorded concentrations as high as 21.86 milligramme/litre (mg/L) in surface water samples from rivers and high-altitude lakes — far above the World Health Organization’s (WHO)safe limit of 1.5 mg/L.

A 2024 study by researchers from NERIST, Itanagar, found fluoride levels of 7.11 mg/L in Sangetsar Tso (Madhuri Lake), a popular tourist site, which is more than four times higher than the WHO limit.