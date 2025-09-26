Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 25, 2025)

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, was handed over possession of 40.34 hectares of land at village Bir Ghaggar, District Panchkula, Haryana, along with 4,322 trees of different species and 1,128 saplings. However, the native forest tree species handed over are largely missing, stated a report dated August 28, 2025 filed by a joint committee constituted by the NGT order of April 7, 2025.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, had moved a proposal in 1992 for diversion of 40.34 hectares of forest land for setting up a satsang centre at Bir Ghaggar. Approval was granted by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests in 1998. The possession of the land along with trees was handed over on March 24, 1998 by the Haryana forest department.

The application filed before the NGT alleged illegal felling of trees. The committee carried out an on-site inspection on July 31, 2025 to ascertain the extent of felling. The land is situated in the Shivalik Hills along the bank of the Ghaggar river, and is part of an adjacent contiguous forest with undulating terrain.

During inspection, it was found that the entire 100 acres (40.34 hectares) had been diverted as per MoEF&CC approval. Commercial tree species such as teak and horticultural trees of citrus fruits and sapota (chiku), have been raised in different patches.

“The native forest tree species that were handed over are largely missing,” the submission said. Only a few scattered trees of native species remain. The 4,322 trees and 1,128 saplings are largely missing, which clearly indicates that the forest tree species have been felled and removed.

However, the exact number of felled trees cannot be ascertained because the land has been pulverised, levelled and developed into gardens of different sizes. No old stumps are visible. It is therefore difficult to quantify the number of trees illegally felled, but it is evident that the present composition of tree species differs entirely from those originally handed over, indicating removal of native trees and replacement with commercial timber and horticultural crops, the report added.

The joint committee noted that the only reliable electronic evidence available regarding land use change was open-source Google Earth imagery. The oldest image available is from 1985, though it is unclear. Clear images are available only from April 2009 onwards, and show that various patches had already been cleared of natural vegetation before 2009, with the land use plan remaining more or less the same since then.

Hence, the felling of native forest species seems correct to the extent that the present vegetation differs from the trees originally handed over, but exact quantification of loss is not possible.

During the site visit, built structures were also verified and found correct. The report recalled that final approval under the then Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 (now Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980) was granted by the MoEF&CC on January 6, 1998 for diversion of 40.34 hectares of forest land in favour of Radha Soami Satsang Beas for setting up the satsang centre in Ambala district, with four conditions.

Condition number three stated: “The forest land diverted shall be utilised only for plantation of trees and no construction will be undertaken over this land.” However, natural tree species were cleared, and RSSB constructed structures and proposed new ones, such as a Bal Satsang shed and an extension of the existing satsang shed, resulting in changes to the layout.