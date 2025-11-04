Flooded promises: Bihar’s manifestos stay silent on the state’s deepest crisis

Floods have become Bihar’s most defining and unrelenting challenge, a cycle that year after year uproots millions, erodes livelihoods, and reshapes the landscape of survival. Between 2005 and 2025, spanning four Vidhan Sabhas from the 14th to the 17th, the state’s story has not been written in speeches or manifestos but in the relentless rise of its waters. Each monsoon has returned like a haunting refrain, rivers swelling beyond control, embankments giving way, and lives swept into uncertainty. In total, around 133.88 million people have endured the fury of floods during this period.

The 2025 election manifestos, the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Sankalp Patra (Resolution Document) 2025 and the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance)-Mahagathbandhan’s Vision for Nyay aur Vikas (Vision for Justice and Development), demand close and uncompromising scrutiny for what they reveal, and fail to reveal, about Bihar’s most persistent crisis. The analysis that follows examines, with direct reference to the manifestos, every discernible mention of floods and related challenges, tracing how two competing political visions choose to confront, sidestep, or dilute an issue that defines life and politics across the state.

In a state where rivers redraw maps each year, swallowing land and homes, Bihar’s 2025 election manifestos are striking for what they leave unsaid. Both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan claim to represent Bihar’s future, yet neither acknowledges the crisis that most defines its present, the unending cycle of floods, erosion, and sedimentation that devastates lives and landscapes across North Bihar.

A close reading of the NDA’s Sankalp Patra 2025 and the Mahagathbandhan’s Vision for Nyay aur Vikas reveals contrasting styles but a shared failure of imagination. Both brim with pledges of prosperity, jobs, and infrastructure, yet remain conspicuously silent on Bihar’s most persistent ecological and humanitarian challenge. The word “flood” appears rarely, if at all, despite the fact that the state’s politics, economy, and demography are reshaped by its waters every year. Meanwhile, erosion and sedimentation, which are the very forces that alter the land beneath people’s feet, are not mentioned even once.

The NDA manifesto proclaims the goal of a “Flood-Free Bihar in five years”, pledging a transformative reordering of the state’s relationship with its rivers, a sweeping promise tucked into pages 66 and 67 of its 69-page document. It proposes the establishment of a Flood Management Board and introduces a “Flood to Fortune” model aimed at turning recurring inundations into opportunities for growth. Within this framework, the manifesto highlights projects for interlinking rivers and the rapid construction of embankments and canals intended to strengthen irrigation systems and expand agricultural productivity. The plan also links flood control to enhancing fisheries and rural livelihoods, presenting an image of harnessing water as a resource rather than merely resisting it.