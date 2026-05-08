From representation to real power: What Panchayati Raj teaches us about women’s leadership

As India marked Panchayati Raj Day recently, an important reflection emerged from an unlikely but significant source—the national debate on women’s reservation in Parliament. During recent discussions, the Prime Minister acknowledged the contribution of women in grassroots governance, noting that reservations in Panchayats have, in many states, reached 50 per cent and have demonstrated tangible outcomes. Drawing from his own experience, he emphasised that women leaders at the grassroots have brought sensitivity and effectiveness to governance.

This recognition is important. It affirms what has been visible across rural India for over three decades: women in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) are not merely symbolic representatives—they are capable leaders shaping development outcomes and social change. Yet, it also raises a deeper question. If the experience of Panchayats has been so encouraging, why does the promise of women’s political empowerment remain only partially fulfilled?

India’s constitutional vision was pioneering. The 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments institutionalised reservations for women in rural and urban local bodies, long before such measures gained global traction.

Today, more than 1.45 million women serve as elected representatives in PRIs, making it one of the largest democratic experiments in women’s political participation anywhere in the world. Several states have gone beyond the mandated one-third reservation to provide 50 per cent representation, further expanding the space for women in governance.

Over time, this has produced powerful examples of leadership. Women sarpanchs and pradhans have intervened to improve school functioning, strengthened access to health and nutrition services, and taken a stand against practices such as early marriage, dowry, and gender-based violence. In many regions, they have mobilised communities against alcoholism and asserted their presence in decision-making spaces traditionally dominated by men. These stories demonstrate the transformative potential of women’s leadership—not only in improving service delivery but also in challenging entrenched social norms.