Global safety perceptions hit record high, but women remain far less secure

More people worldwide say they feel safe walking alone at night than ever before, but a persistent gender gap in feelings of personal safety remains, according to a new paper on global safety.

American analytics company Gallup’s Global Safety Report 2025, released September 18, 2025, surveyed more than 145,000 adults in 144 countries. It found that 73 per cent felt safe — the highest figure since Gallup began measuring in 2006. Yet women consistently reported lower levels of security.

Globally, 67 per cent of women said they feel safe walking alone at night, compared with 78 per cent of men. That 11-point gap persists across more than 100 countries, underscoring how women’s insecurity remains entrenched despite broader improvements. The disparity is widespread, with a gender gap of at least 10 percentage points present in 104 out of 144 countries and territories surveyed.