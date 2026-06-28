Hamburg Sustainability Conference: India climbs to its highest-ever rank in the 2026 UN SDG Index, but hunger remains a major challenge

India also faces significant challenges in six other goals—SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Despite improving its overall ranking, India remains off track to meet the 2030 goals on sustainable development shows the report. In India, only one-third (33.3 per cent) of the targets will be achieved by 2030. Progress has been limited on 42.7 per cent of the targets, while 24 per cent have moved in the wrong direction and worsened.

Hunger remains India’s major development challenge

Among all the goals, SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) continues to be one of India’s most serious concerns. The report shows that India’s progress on Zero Hunger is facing major challenges, with overall performance largely stagnating. Of the nine key indicators tracked for India, under SDG 2, four remain in the “significant and major challenges” category.

The only SDG 2 indicator currently on track is cereal yield, which reached 3.6 tonnes per hectare of harvested land in 2023. However, progress on key nutrition and health-related indicators under SDG2, continues to lag.

According to the report, 35.5 per cent of children under five were stunted in 2020, compared with 37.9 per cent in 2015. However, stunting prevalence has declined to 29.3 per cent according to the recent estimates released in the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6). While this represents a substantial reduction since 2015, nearly one in three Indian children under five are stunted.

The situation is more worrying for child wasting. The prevalence of wasting increased from 16.9 per cent in 2017 to 18.7 per cent in 2020, according to the SDG report. India has highest rate of wasting in the world according to the UN FAO report on food security and nutrition. The recent estimates in NFHS-6 show a further increase to 19 per cent, indicating worsening trend.

The prevalence of undernourishment also remains off track. After declining from 12.1 per cent in 2015 to 10.5 per cent in 2018, the proportion of undernourished people rose again to 12 per cent in 2023. According to the report, progress on this indicator is “stagnating”.

India has also made little progress in tackling obesity. The share of adults classified as obese increased from 4.91 per cent in 2015 to 7.27 per cent. So the progress on this indicator has reversed or “decreased” show trends in the report.

Other challenges

In India, the SDGs on health, climate action and peace & justice also face challenges.

The report identifies major challenges under SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), with half of the 14 monitored indicators either stagnating or deteriorating. For instance, the death rate linked to air pollution increased to 132 deaths per 100,000 population in 2023, up marginally from 131.72 in 2019.