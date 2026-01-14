Homeless and cold in Delhi

A severe cold wave is on in Delhi. And like most winters, it is the poor and the homeless who are bearing the brunt.
According to a headcount done in 2024 by Shahri Adhikar Manch (SAM:BKS), around 300,000 homeless people are living on the streets of the national capital.
With limited government shelters, many homeless people struggle to find accommodation. They are thus left at the mercy of the elements during freezing winter nights in the city.
The harsh conditions increase risks of cold-related illnesses and deaths. These include hypothermia, frostbite, respiratory illness, cardiovascular stress, dehydration and malnutrition.