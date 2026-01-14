Governance

Homeless and cold in Delhi

Limited number of government shelters cannot accommodate all homeless people in the national capital; they are often left to the mercy of the elements
Homeless people in Delhi are bearing the brunt of the ongoing cold wave in Delhi.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
A severe cold wave is on in Delhi. And like most winters, it is the poor and the homeless who are bearing the brunt.

According to a headcount done in 2024 by Shahri Adhikar Manch (SAM:BKS), around 300,000 homeless people are living on the streets of the national capital. 

There are as many as 300,000 homeless people in Delhi. But the number of government shelters to house them is limited.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

With limited government shelters, many homeless people struggle to find accommodation. They are thus left at the mercy of the elements during freezing winter nights in the city.

Many homeless people are thus forced to spend freezing nights out in the open, exposing them to risks of illness and disease.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The harsh conditions increase risks of cold-related illnesses and deaths. These include hypothermia, frostbite, respiratory illness, cardiovascular stress, dehydration and malnutrition.

