Institutional neglect pushed Odisha man to carry sister’s remains to bank, says fact-finding team

Jitu Munda, 65, who made headlines after carrying his sister’s skeletal remains on his shoulder to a bank in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on April 27, 2026, has now performed her last rites again by hosting a community feast.

“I exhumed the body of my elder sister Kalra Munda and carried it to the bank to show the authorities as proof. So the members of my community insisted that I perform the last rites again. Otherwise, my family would have been socially boycotted, not even allowed to attend social functions or access water,” said Munda.

When this writer visited him at his village, Dianali, in Patna block, a few relatives had come to meet him. Since the day he carried the skeletal remains to the bank, many people — politicians, officials and journalists — have visited him regularly. He has had to tell the same story again and again.

Many things have changed in his small one-room house, built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, since the incident. Apart from donations from different sources, he has received an iron cot, mattress, pedestal fan, bicycle, aluminium box and sacks of rice, potatoes and onions.

He also received a pair of slippers as a donation after videos of his barefoot walk in the scorching heat went viral.

But the months before the incident were very different. Munda had been struggling for survival.

The events of April 27 had a long history. Kalra Munda had been widowed long ago and had since been living with her brother Jitu in Dianali village, under Erendei gram panchayat. The village has a sizeable habitation of around 200 to 250 households, spread across four hamlets. In the hamlet where Munda lives, families belonging to the Mahanta, Munda and other communities live together. The Munda community is among the smallest in the village. Munda and his other family members represent it and live adjacent to each other.

Although Kalra had two other brothers, she chose to live with Jitu, who is unmarried. They had no agricultural land and worked as daily wage labourers for a living. As both grew older, it became difficult for them to find wage work, and the two siblings began to beg to survive.

“Every day it was a struggle to have a full plate of rice. Many days we slept on an empty stomach,” Munda said.

Denied access to money

Kalra was receiving subsidised rice through the Public Distribution System (PDS) under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana of the National Food Security Act, along with a widow pension through the state social security scheme.

She last withdrew her ration and pension in January, before her death. Despite extreme poverty, she had managed to open a savings account at the Odisha Grameen Bank’s Maliposhi branch, around 3 kilometres from their village.