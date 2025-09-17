Israel’s Gaza offensive amounts to genocide, UN commission probe finds

Israeli authorities and security forces have committed and continue to commit acts of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, detailed a new conference room paper released September 16, 2025 by a United Nations-mandated Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI). The report named Israel’s top three officials President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as responsible for inciting genocide.

The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide , adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 9, 1948, declares genocide as a crime under international law, contrary to the spirit and aims of the UN and condemned by the civilized world.

The COI report, titled Legal analysis of the conduct of Israel in Gaza pursuant to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, was presented to the Human Rights Council’s sixtieth session. It stated that the events in Gaza since October 7, 2023 have not occurred in isolation, but were preceded by decades of “unlawful” occupation and repression. The Commission’s findings are based on a legal analysis of Israel's conduct since the start of its military offensive in Gaza.