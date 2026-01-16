Land is power—and India’s women are still denied it

Data and rights—Both incomplete

In 2023, Chopdiyal village won the National Panchayat Award for cleanliness, greenery, and carbon neutrality. Yet most of the women who made this achievement possible are unable to directly benefit from any government schemes.

With men migrating to cities for work, women left behind in the hills are nurturing their fields with their own labour. Like the women farmers of Chopdiyal village, across India and many other countries, women still have limited legal rights to land. The United Nations Women organisation has highlighted this issue on its website.

“Due to social norms, traditions, and laws, women’s rights to property are restricted in many countries. This limits their economic standing and opportunities to escape poverty. Even in countries where most smallholder farmers are women and they perform more than 75 percent of the agricultural work, they are often denied ownership of the land on which they depend to support their families,” according to the United Nations Women organisation.

In India, there is no clear official data on women’s ownership of land and houses. In an article published in December 2023, the United Nations Population Fund India compared property-related data from the 2014–15 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) and the 2019–21 NFHS-5. During this period, land ownership solely in a woman’s name increased from around 7 per cent to 8 per cent, while joint ownership between women and men rose from approximately 21 per cent to 23 per cent.

“Our security is tied to the land,” says Sushma Pundir, a resident of Chopdiyal. “If there is ever a conflict with her husband, a woman can be told to leave the house. Farming her own land allows her to sustain her livelihood. That is why both daughters and daughters-in-law must have land rights.”

“We have saved our land from turning barren. It is women who have protected the forests. If the hills are green, it is because of us,” reflects Sushma, highlighting the day-and-night toil of women in preserving the earth’s greenery. “We know that as long as these forests survive, so will our livestock, our farming, and our livelihoods.”

To help women earn better livelihoods through horticulture and agriculture, the Himotthan Society supports them in setting up polyhouses, accessing high-quality seeds and saplings, establishing orchards, and taking loans from banks.

“In the village, it is women who manage the farming and livestock,” explains cluster coordinator Anil Ramola. “Lack of land ownership often becomes a barrier when connecting women to government schemes. In such cases, they submit an affidavit stating: I belong to this family, my husband’s name is this, and the land recorded in the accounts or khata is under his name.”

Ramola points out that men living away in cities often take little interest in these activities, and even when women want to, they are unable to benefit from the schemes. He cites the example of a program for setting up polyhouses.

“Women face difficulties in accessing loans from banks. There isn’t a single woman here who has a Kisan Credit Card in her own name. Most women also do not receive benefits under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme,” he explains.