Nepal’s social media ban sparks deadly protests, but deeper grievances fuel the fire

Nepal’s democratic era began in 2008 after a decade-long Maoist insurgency culminated in the abolition of its monarchy . Several years later, in 2015, a constitution came into effect that introduced federalism and proportional representation to address ethnic tensions and prevent authoritarian rule.

But it has instead produced a highly fragmented party system. None of the 14 governments that have ruled since 2008 have completed a full term . This revolving-door politics, underpinned by patronage-driven coalitions, has fuelled public cynicism.

Nepal also consistently ranks poorly on corruption indices. It was ranked 107 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index . Two major scandals have become symbols of elite impunity in Nepal.

The first concerns the Giri Bandhu Tea Estate . The estate’s owners – allegedly in collusion with politicians — have for decades attempted to convert land protected under law into commercial real estate for profit. Nepal’s supreme court struck down the latest attempt in February 2025.

The second is known as the Lalita Niwas land grab scam. Beginning in the 1990s, it involved the illegal transfer of government-owned land to influential businessmen, politicians and government officials. Several senior Nepalese officials have been arrested and subsequently convicted over their involvement.

Most recently, the so-called “Nepo kid” campaign has seen the luxury lifestyles of politicians’ family members showcased on social media. Among the most frequently shared images was a photo claiming to show a son of a minister posing with boxes labelled Louis Vuitton and Cartier, arranged into a Christmas tree.

The images have only crystallised public anger. Wealth inequality remains stark in Nepal, where the top 10 per cent of earners receive three times more income than the bottom 40 per cent of earners combined. And younger Nepalis feel excluded from opportunity.

With limited career prospects at home, many young people in Nepal see emigration as the only option. Roughly 839,000 Nepalis had to leave the country in 2024 to work abroad. For young Nepalis, these realities have bred deep disillusionment. Their demands are clear : they want systemic reforms that challenge the political elite.

What happens next?

What happens next is unclear. The Nepalese army played a decisive role in Oli’s resignation. Reports indicate that the army chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel , privately urged Oli to step down and ensured a safe exit for him and key ministers.

Troops have also been deployed to protect government buildings and maintain order. But, while the army has committed to taking control of the situation, it has at no point attempted to seize power or suspend constitutional processes.

Unlike the overtly interventionist militaries of some states in the region, such as Pakistan , Nepal’s army has traditionally avoided direct involvement in government. It has instead acted as a stabiliser during political crises and has occasionally influenced leadership transitions behind the scenes.

In this sense, its facilitation of Oli’s exit was not entirely unprecedented. But what was striking was the public visibility and speed of the army’s intervention. Its leadership effectively communicated that the prime minister’s political survival depended on their acquiescence, while carefully framing itself as a neutral arbiter rather than a ruler.