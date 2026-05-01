Poverty’s own republic: “Our old world was a free economy of forests”

Across the world, the geography of poverty follows a similar pattern. The closer one is to natural resources, the higher the likelihood of poverty. The equation of poverty is also generally similar. The greater the reliance on ecology or nature for survival, the higher the probability of being poor. Estimates suggest that natural capital accounts for about 9 per cent of wealth globally, but in low-income countries like India it accounts for 47 per cent of the wealth. This shows the dependence of people on natural resources in developing and poor countries. More than a billion people globally are forest-dependent, and most of them survive below the poverty line, largely concentrated in Africa and Asia.