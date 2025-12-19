Protesters allege police threats after Parliament repeals MGNREGA

The bill repealing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and replacing it with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by the Parliament on December 18.

The legislation was approved amid ruckus and protests in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day and was subsequently tabled and passed by the Rajya Sabha close to midnight. Opposition parties had been protesting against the bill for the past two days, arguing that its provisions undermine the core objectives of MGNREGA, which guarantees rural employment on demand.

The NREGA Sangharsh Morcha (NSM), a coalition of organisations working with MGNREGA workers, alleged that police prevented it from holding protests in Delhi after the bill was passed. In a press statement issued on December 19, the group said it had sought permission to demonstrate, including at Jantar Mantar — a designated protest site in central Delhi — but was denied approval.