Summit of the Future: UN adopts historic pact to transform global governance with digital, climate and peace commitments

The world's leaders signed the Pact for the Future on September 22, 2024, a comprehensive agreement designed to reshape global governance for the twenty-first century at the held recently.
The pact, which included a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations, marked a significant step towards adapting international cooperation to the challenges of a rapidly changing world. The Summit gathered over 4,000 participants, including heads of state and government, observers, international organisations, the United Nations, civil society and non-govenrmental organisations.
The agreement, hailed as the most wide-ranging international one in decades, aimed to ensure that international institutions can effectively address the pressing issues of our time.
We cannot create a future fit for our grandchildren with a system built by our grandparents.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres
The agreement represented a strong commitment by countries to the United Nations, the international system and international law. Leaders outlined a vision for a more representative and effective international order that draws on the expertise of governments, civil society and other key partners.
The pact covered a broad range of issues, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and the transformation of global governance.
In terms of peace and security, world leaders committed to reform the Security Council, advance nuclear disarmament and strengthen governance of outer space, with a focus on preventing the weaponisation of new technologies.
Regarding sustainable development and climate change, the pact sought to enhance efforts towards achieving the UN-mandated Sustainable Development Goals. This includes reforming the international financial architecture, increasing climate finance and improving measures to track human progress.
On digital cooperation, the Global Digital Compact outlined a framework for collaboration in the digital space, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) governance. It included commitments to connect all people to the internet, anchor digital cooperation in human rights and govern AI responsibly.
Furthermore, the Declaration on Future Generations laid out concrete steps to ensure that future generations are considered in decision-making, while also providing increased opportunities for young people to participate in global governance.
Lastly, the pact reinforced strengthened efforts to promote human rights, gender equality and the empowerment of women.