Supreme Court stays order on putting free-ranging dogs in shelters, but feeding dogs in public spaces still illegal

The Supreme Court on August 22, 2025 stayed its earlier order directing the removal of free-ranging dogs from Delhi-National Capital Region to shelters, while ruling that feeding them in public spaces is illegal.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said dogs picked up from the streets must be sterilised, dewormed and immunised before being released in the same area.

This marks a modification of the directives issued on August 11 by a two-judge bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, which had stated that once picked up, dogs would not be released and would instead be kept in shelters.

That order followed the court’s suo motu cognisance on July 28, 2025 of a report by the English daily Times of India highlighting rising incidents of dog bites.

Rabid or aggressive dogs to remain in shelters

According to the new ruling, only dogs infected with rabies, suspected of being infected, or exhibiting aggressive behaviour will be kept in shelters or pounds. Such dogs must be housed separately after necessary sterilisation and immunisation, legal news portal Live Law reported.

The order also directed municipal authorities to continue implementing the directions contained in the August 11 ruling regarding the creation of infrastructure such as dog shelters and pounds. It stated that the release of free-ranging dogs should be suspended for the time being.

The bench reiterated its previous direction that no individual or organisation should obstruct municipal authorities from carrying out sterilisation and related procedures under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules.

The scope of the order has also been extended nationwide, requiring all states and union territories to comply with the ABC rules. The Supreme Court also said that it would transfer similar petitions pending in High Courts to itself in order to formulate a national policy on the issue, Live Law reported.

Feeding only in designated areas

On the grounds of adopting a holistic approach, the Court underlined the need to modify the order. The court ordered municipal authorities to set up designated feeding zones for dogs in every ward, with the number of areas determined by the stray population. Notice boards must mark these spaces clearly.

Those found feeding dogs in streets or public places outside designated areas will face legal action. The court said this measure was necessary as unregulated street feeding created difficulties for pedestrians.

It also ordered the creation of dedicated helpline numbers to report violations of the Court’s directions and called for necessary action against concerned persons or non-governmental organisations (NGO).

Costs and adoption responsibilities

The bench directed individuals and NGOs who had approached the court to deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh respectively with the Supreme Court registry. The funds will be used by municipal bodies to create infrastructure for dog shelters and related facilities.

Dog lovers wishing to adopt strays may apply to local municipal authorities. Adopted animals must be tagged and handed over to the applicant, who will then be responsible for ensuring they do not return to the streets.

Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) welcomed the court’s directions, urging municipal authorities to establish ample feeding areas and the public to choose adoption over buying from breeders or pet shops and by ensuring they are sterilised.

PETA also said municipal authorities must ensure enough feeding areas in every lane and citizens should put out clean water bowls and join feeding drives.

Shaurya Agarwal, an advocacy associate at the group, cautioned that the public should remain alert to ensure dogs are not wrongly labelled as “aggressive” and unfairly removed and should immediately report such cases to municipal bodies.