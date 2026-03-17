Supreme Court strikes down age cap on maternity leave for adoptive mothers

The Supreme Court has struck down a provision in India’s social security law that restricted maternity benefits for adoptive mothers to cases where the child was below three months of age, holding the classification unconstitutional.

In a judgment delivered on March 17, 2026 in the case Hamsaanandini Nanduri v. Union of India, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ruled that Section 60(4) of the Social Security Code, 2020 violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality and the right to life.

The court held that adoptive mothers are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave irrespective of the age of the child at the time of adoption.

The provision had earlier limited this benefit to women adopting children under three months, effectively excluding most adoptive parents. The text of the Section 60(4) of the 2020 Code stated: “A woman who legally adopts a child below the age of three months or a commissioning mother shall be entitled to maternity benefit for a period of twelve weeks from the date the child is handed over to the adopting mother or the commissioning mother, as the case may be.”

The order stated that the provision must now read as: “A woman who legally adopts a child or a commissioning mother shall be entitled to maternity benefit for a period of twelve weeks from the date the child is handed over to the adopting mother or the commissioning mother, as the case may be.”