UN chief calls for urgent action to revive faltering SDGs

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for urgent and ambitious action to (SDGs). A recent report by the UN found the world is significantly behind schedule in achieving the SDGs.
The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network reported a bleak picture of progress towards the SDGs, with to be met by 2030.
The impassioned address was delivered by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, speaking at the opening of the ministerial segment of the High-Level Political Forum, convened under the Economic and Social Council. Guterres highlighted the critical state of the SDGs and the need for global unity in tackling the myriad challenges threatening their success.
In the General Assembly Hall, where the SDGs were born nine years ago, Guterres reflected on the initial promise of a better future made to millions around the world. However, halfway to the 2030 deadline, only 17 per cent of the targets are on track.
“Future generations deserve more than 17 per cent of a sustainable future,” he emphasised, underscoring the urgent need to address the barriers hindering progress: lack of financing, geopolitical tensions, conflicts, the climate emergency, and a crippling debt crisis.
Guterres outlined four key areas where immediate action is required: Peace, green and digital transitions, financing for development and leaving no one behind.
Conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, and beyond are not only causing devastating loss of life but also diverting resources from essential development efforts. “It’s time to silence the guns in line with the UN Charter and international law,” Guterres urged, calling for investment in peace and development rather than war and destruction.
The secretary-general emphasised the need for a transformative shift towards sustainability, Guterres called for accelerated energy transitions, reformed food systems, and a new deal with nature. He also urged countries to put forward ambitious climate action plans that align with the 1.5°C limit and to invest in expanding digital connectivity to ensure inclusivity.
The SDG financing gap is growing, and many developing countries face destabilising financial conditions. While there have been some positive steps, such as reforms by multilateral development banks and efforts to boost liquidity programmes, Guterres stressed the need for a more comprehensive SDG stimulus. This includes increasing the lending capacity of development banks, expanding access to contingency financing, and addressing debt pressures.
Guterres also underscored the core promise of the SDGs to prioritise and reach the furthest behind. He brought up the need to tackle discriminatory laws and practices, build inclusive institutions and protect the rights of vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities and women and girls facing violence and discrimination.
In today’s divided world, Guterres asserted that the SDGs have the power to unite people and mend the social contract between governments and their citizens. He called for intergenerational partnerships and committed the UN to supporting SDG acceleration through its various entities and initiatives.
Guterres’ concluding remarks urged all delegations to strive for ambition in their negotiations and to commit to delivering concrete changes at the forthcoming international conferences on financing for development. “The success of the Goals means keeping the promises the world made here nine years ago — to end poverty, protect the planet, drive shared prosperity, and leave no one behind,” he said.