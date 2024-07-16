UN chief calls for urgent action to revive faltering SDGs

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for urgent and ambitious action to rescue the faltering Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A recent report by the UN found the world is significantly behind schedule in achieving the SDGs.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network reported a bleak picture of progress towards the SDGs, with none of the 17 goals on track to be met by 2030.

The impassioned address was delivered by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, speaking at the opening of the ministerial segment of the High-Level Political Forum, convened under the Economic and Social Council. Guterres highlighted the critical state of the SDGs and the need for global unity in tackling the myriad challenges threatening their success.