Union Budget 2026: Centre pitches enterprise, education and livelihoods boost for women

A key announcement in the speech was the creation of Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts, aimed at women-led enterprises in rural areas. These marts will function as community-owned retail outlets and will be housed within cluster-level federations of self-help groups.

The proposal builds on the government’s Lakhpati Didi programme, which seeks to enable women in self-help groups to earn at least Rs 1 lakh a year.

The new scheme, the finance minister said, is intended to help women take “the next step” — from credit-led livelihoods to owning and running enterprises.

According to the Budget speech, SHE Marts will be supported through “enhanced and innovative financing instruments”, though detailed funding allocations are yet to be made public.