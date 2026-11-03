VB-G RAM G grievance rules mandate resolution of complaints within 15 days, digital tracking

The central government on November 2, 2026 notified rules requiring states to establish a multi-level grievance redressal mechanism under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, with complaints to be resolved within 15 days of receipt.

The rules require state governments to establish mechanisms at the Gram Panchayat (village council), block and district levels to address complaints related to the implementation of the rural employment scheme.

They prescribe a deadline of seven working days for completing enquiries into complaints, while grievances remaining unresolved after 15 days must be escalated to the next higher administrative level.

The mechanism must be integrated with a digital public infrastructure designated by the Union government, allowing complaints to be registered, monitored and tracked until their disposal.

The District Programme Coordinator will oversee grievance redressal at the district level and ensure complaints are handled through the prescribed mechanism.