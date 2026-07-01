VB-GRAMG begins with Rs 1 wage hike for Telangana workers, Rs 5 each for Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh

Telangana has received a Rs 1 increase in the revised wage rate under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-G RAM G], which came into effect on July 1, 2026 .

The Union government announced the revised unskilled wage rates on June 30, a day before the new rural employment law replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The revised rates show wide variation across states and Union Territories. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands received a Rs 6 increase, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli saw no increase compared with the previous MGNREGA wage rate.

The wage rate for Telangana has been raised from Rs 307 to Rs 308. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have received increases of Rs 5 each, with wages revised from Rs 312 to Rs 317 in Maharashtra and from Rs 307 to Rs 312 in Andhra Pradesh.

The highest increase was in Sikkim, where the wage rate rose by Rs 61, from Rs 389 to Rs 450. Nagaland received a Rs 59 increase, from Rs 241 to Rs 300. Himachal Pradesh’s wage rate rose from Rs 272 to Rs 300.

Workers’ groups said the increases remain inadequate and warned that wages under VB-GRAMG are still not at par with minimum wages in many states.