Who belongs to the night? Women’s mobility and the unequal city

The missing half of urban mobility

A 2019 report by the Ola Mobility Institute found that only 9 per cent of women felt public transport was “very safe”. NCRB’s Crime in India 2024 data recorded 4,41,534 registered cases of crimes against women nationally, or about 1,210 cases a day. Rahul Goel’s analysis of India’s 2019 Time Use Survey found that, among urban residents, 53 per cent of females did not report going outside the home on the survey day, compared with only 14 per cent of males.

Together, these figures reveal a mobility deficit. Women’s movement is restricted not only by violence, but also by unreliable transport, poor lighting, weak enforcement, social judgement, unsafe last-mile links and the anticipation of harm. The result is lost time, lost work, lost education, lost leisure and lost public life.

This is the economic mechanism cities often overlook. If a woman cannot safely commute early in the morning or late at night, her real set of job choices shrinks. If she must spend more on safer transport, negotiate with family before travelling, avoid certain routes, or reject late shifts because the return journey is uncertain, then labour-market access becomes unequal before she reaches the workplace. The city produces a gendered cost of mobility.

This matters as urban economies expand into the night. Nurses, domestic workers, sanitation workers, hospitality workers, care workers, transport workers, delivery workers and students all depend on mobility outside standard office hours. The city’s economy does not stop at sunset. But women’s access to that economy remains conditional.

The night-time economy has a gender question

India’s night-time economy debate is often framed around growth: extended business hours, food trucks, entertainment zones, tourism, employment and urban competitiveness. But if night-time planning is driven mainly by consumption, it risks producing islands of late-night activity rather than inclusive public life.

A more serious night-time economy has to ask who the night is being planned for. Is it only for malls, bars, food streets and commercial districts? Or is it also for women workers returning from shifts, students leaving libraries, street vendors, nurses, sanitation workers, older women, migrants and those who cannot afford private vehicles?

The answer depends on the full night-time access chain. A woman’s mobility after dark is shaped by the street outside her home, the walk to the bus stop, the waiting space, transport frequency, last-mile cost, clean toilets, police behaviour, destination safety and the reliability of the return journey. A failure at any one point can make the whole journey impossible.

This is why familiar recommendations are not enough when they appear as isolated measures. Lighting without footpaths is inadequate. Public transport that stops far from home does not solve last-mile risk. Police presence without trust can become another source of anxiety. Helplines do not replace everyday safety in streets, vehicles and waiting areas.

A night-time economy also has environmental and infrastructural costs. More activity after dark can mean greater energy use, higher lighting demand, more traffic, more waste, and greater pressure on policing and public transport. These costs cannot be ignored. The answer is to design the night-time city better — with efficient lighting, safer pedestrian routes, cleaner public facilities, mixed-use spaces and services planned for access, not only commerce.

From protection to access

Urban policy often responds to women’s safety through protection: patrols, surveillance, helplines and advisories. These may help, but they are not enough. Protection asks how women can be guarded in public space. Access asks whether the city is organised so that women can use public space as ordinary citizens.

Cities should therefore develop night-time mobility and access plans, not only night-time business policies. Such plans should map women’s travel routes after dark, identify unsafe waiting points, audit lighting and footpaths, keep clean public toilets open at night, coordinate buses, autos and last-mile transport, and track harassment complaints by time and location. They should include women workers, students, street vendors, transport workers, informal workers and migrant workers in planning consultations.

Night-time mobility cuts across transport departments, police, urban local bodies, electricity agencies, labour departments, markets, employers and residents’ associations. Without coordination, cities produce fragmented fixes: one agency lights a street, another regulates shops, another controls buses, while women still cannot complete the journey safely.