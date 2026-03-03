Women globally hold just 64% of the legal rights of men: UN

The report highlights significant legal shortcomings across countries. In 54 per cent of nations, rape is still not defined on the basis of consent, meaning the law may not recognise certain acts as crimes. In nearly three out of four countries, girls can still be legally forced into marriage. In 44 per cent of countries, there is no legal requirement for equal remuneration for work of equal value.

“When women and girls are denied justice, the damage goes far beyond any single case,” said UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous. “Public trust erodes, institutions lose legitimacy, and the rule of law itself is weakened. A justice system that fails half the population cannot claim to uphold justice at all.”

UN Women said that violations of the rights of women and girls are accelerating amid what it described as a global culture of impunity. The agency warned of a backlash against longstanding commitments to gender equality, with laws in some places being rewritten to restrict women’s freedoms and silence their voices.

It also highlighted the growth of digital violence, as technology advances faster than regulation. In conflict settings, rape continues to be used as a weapon of war. Reported cases of sexual violence have risen by 87 per cent in the past two years, according to the report.