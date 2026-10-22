World Bank launches first digital strategy to expand internet access, jobs and AI adoption

The World Bank Group has launched its first digital strategy to help developing countries expand affordable internet access, improve public services, create jobs and prepare their economies to benefit from artificial intelligence (AI).

Unveiled in Seoul on 20 October 2026 at the institution's inaugural Global AI and Digital Summit, the strategy brings together the World Bank Group's public and private sector resources to accelerate digital development.

The launch comes as developing countries face growing pressure to create jobs amid limited financial resources. Over the next 10 to 15 years, an estimated 1.2 billion young people will reach working age in developing countries, while their economies are projected to create only about 420 million jobs.

According to the World Bank, digital technologies could help address this employment gap by improving productivity, expanding market access and making finance more accessible to businesses.

They could also reduce the cost of delivering public services and support economic activity across five priority sectors: infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism and value-added manufacturing.

However, significant barriers to digital inclusion remain.

More than two billion people worldwide were offline in 2025. Internet usage stood at just 23 per cent in low-income countries, compared with 94 per cent in high-income countries.

High costs of devices and data, limited digital skills and a lack of relevant online services continue to prevent millions from benefiting from internet connectivity.

The strategy identifies four priorities: expanding reliable connectivity, making devices and data more affordable, strengthening digital services and skills, and helping countries develop the infrastructure and capabilities needed to adopt AI.