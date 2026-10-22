World Bank launches first digital strategy to expand internet access, jobs and AI adoption

The World Bank Group has launched its first digital strategy to expand affordable internet access, improve public services and create jobs in developing countries.
More than two billion people remained offline in 2025, with internet usage at just 23% in low-income countries compared with 94% in high-income countries.
The strategy focuses on affordable connectivity, digital skills, secure digital services and AI readiness, including practical applications of “small AI”.
A new initiative will offer shared, pay-as-you-go AI computing capacity, initially targeting countries in Africa and Latin America.
The World Bank Group has launched its first digital strategy to help developing countries expand affordable internet access, improve public services, create jobs and prepare their economies to benefit from artificial intelligence (AI).
Unveiled in Seoul on 20 October 2026 at the institution's inaugural Global AI and Digital Summit, the brings together the World Bank Group's public and private sector resources to accelerate digital development.
The launch comes as developing countries face growing pressure to create jobs amid limited financial resources. Over the next 10 to 15 years, an estimated 1.2 billion young people will reach working age in developing countries, while their economies are projected to create only about 420 million jobs.
According to the World Bank, digital technologies could help address this employment gap by improving productivity, expanding market access and making finance more accessible to businesses.
They could also reduce the cost of delivering public services and support economic activity across five priority sectors: infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism and value-added manufacturing.
However, significant barriers to digital inclusion remain.
More than two billion people worldwide were offline in 2025. Internet usage stood at just 23 per cent in low-income countries, compared with 94 per cent in high-income countries.
High costs of devices and data, limited digital skills and a lack of relevant online services continue to prevent millions from benefiting from internet connectivity.
The strategy identifies four priorities: expanding reliable connectivity, making devices and data more affordable, strengthening digital services and skills, and helping countries develop the infrastructure and capabilities needed to adopt AI.
To address these challenges, the World Bank Group plans to support investment in telecommunications infrastructure, encourage competition and mobilise private capital to extend internet access to underserved communities.
Partnerships with device manufacturers, mobile operators and financial institutions are also expected to help reduce the cost of smartphones and broadband services.
The strategy prioritises digital identification systems, digital payments and secure information-sharing platforms, alongside digital literacy programmes and training aimed at improving employment opportunities.
Privacy protection, cybersecurity and fraud prevention are also identified as safeguards needed to support the expansion of digital services.
Preparing developing countries to use AI is another central component of the strategy.
The World Bank is promoting what it calls “small AI” — practical applications designed to carry out specific tasks and respond to local needs.
These include tools to identify crop diseases, assist healthcare workers and help businesses manage inventories.
Alongside the strategy, the World Bank Group announced an AI Infrastructure and Readiness Initiative to help emerging economies access affordable computing capacity.
The initiative proposes shared, pay-as-you-go access to specialised graphics processing units (GPU), which are used to develop and run AI applications.
Initially focused on Africa and Latin America, the initiative aims to provide an alternative to building expensive standalone national data centres.
Through financing, policy advice, private investment and guarantees, the World Bank Group says it aims to help developing countries translate improved digital access into higher productivity, better public services and wider economic opportunities.