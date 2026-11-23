Efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) have rightly focused on how antibiotics are prescribed, administered and used. Preventing infections, reducing unnecessary treatment and protecting access to effective medicines remain essential priorities. Yet a critical question receives less attention: What happens to antibiotics after they have been used?
Antibiotics do not necessarily disappear after treatment. Depending on the compound and route of administration, a proportion may be excreted through urine or faeces, sometimes retaining antimicrobial activity.
Resistant bacteria and resistance genes may also enter waste streams. These materials can move through wastewater, agricultural runoff and interconnected water systems, linking human healthcare, animal production, agriculture and the environment.
This creates a challenge for One Health governance (an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimise the health of people, animals and ecosystems). While antimicrobial use is generally managed within individual sectors, its environmental consequences may extend far beyond them.
The UN Environment Programme's , identified environmental pollution as an important dimension of AMR, with contributions from healthcare, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing and inadequate waste management.
In livestock production, antibiotics may be excreted through urine or faeces, leaving residues alongside resistant microorganisms and resistance genes in manure. During storage, treatment or application to agricultural land, these materials interact with soil microbial communities. Rainfall and runoff can subsequently carry some contaminants into waterways.
Human healthcare creates similar pathways. Antibiotics administered in hospitals and communities enter wastewater through excretion, while hospital effluent may also contain resistant organisms associated with patient care. In aquaculture, antibiotics administered through medicated feed can enter surrounding water and sediments directly.
Pharmaceutical manufacturing presents a distinct challenge. Unlike residues remaining after treatment, manufacturing discharges may contain substantial concentrations of antibiotics released during production. Recognising this risk, the World Health Organization issued in 2024.
Other pathways receive less attention. Antibiotics used against bacterial crop diseases may enter soils and surrounding water systems, while unused or expired medicines can reach the environment through inappropriate disposal. These sources differ considerably in scale, composition and risk. What connects them is the need to understand where antibiotics and resistance go after leaving their original point of use.
Understanding environmental AMR requires distinguishing three related phenomena:
Antibiotic residues: Antibiotic compounds that enter the environment through excretion, discharge, application or disposal.
Resistant bacteria and resistance genes: These may also enter waste streams, but their presence represents a different concern from antibiotic residues themselves.
Environmental selection for resistance: Under certain conditions, antibiotic residues can favour resistant bacteria over susceptible ones. has demonstrated that selection may occur at concentrations substantially below those needed to inhibit bacterial growth.
The evidence that resistance can be selected for at very low antibiotic concentrations challenges the assumption that low levels of environmental contamination are necessarily harmless. However, it does not establish that every trace of antibiotics detected in a river or wastewater system promotes resistance. Nor does detecting resistance genes demonstrate that they will reach humans or animals and cause infections.
The distinction matters because the pathway from environmental contamination to clinically significant resistance remains incompletely understood. For environmental exposure to result in infection, resistant organisms must survive, reach a susceptible host and successfully establish an infection. Resistance genes may also move between bacteria under suitable conditions.
A identified just 40 studies directly investigating environmental exposure and transmission of antibiotic resistance to humans, highlighting the difficulty of tracing these pathways.
This uncertainty should inform policy, not paralyse it. We do not need to establish every link between environmental contamination and clinical infection before reducing preventable antibiotic pollution. But better evidence is essential for identifying which interventions will deliver the greatest benefits.
Water systems may offer an important opportunity to strengthen that evidence. Wastewater and environmental surveillance can detect antibiotic residues, resistant organisms and resistance genes across populations and environments that conventional clinical surveillance may not capture. Advances in molecular methods, including metagenomic sequencing, can reveal resistance patterns across complex microbial communities.
Yet these methods have limitations. Detecting a resistance gene does not necessarily establish whether its bacterial host is viable or whether it poses an immediate health risk. Environmental surveillance must therefore complement, rather than replace, clinical and veterinary monitoring.
The World Health Organization’s (WHO's) reflects growing recognition of this opportunity. The challenge now is to connect environmental findings with information from human and animal health systems so that surveillance informs decisions rather than simply generating additional data.
In animal production, vaccination, biosecurity, good husbandry and access to veterinary services can reduce infections and the need for antibiotic treatment. Responsible antimicrobial use must preserve access to effective medicines when they are necessary.
But stewardship must also extend downstream. Better manure management, wastewater treatment, safe pharmaceutical disposal and controls on manufacturing discharges can reduce avoidable environmental contamination. These measures require regulatory oversight, technical capacity and sustained investment.
They also require attention to equity. Communities without reliable sanitation, accessible veterinary services or safe medicine-disposal systems cannot manage environmental AMR risks through individual behaviour alone. Infrastructure and institutional capacity are essential components of prevention.
The environmental dimensions of AMR are increasingly recognised, but recognition alone will not close the gaps between antimicrobial use, waste management, environmental protection and surveillance. A more complete One Health response must connect these responsibilities across sectors, ensuring that efforts to prevent unnecessary antibiotic use are matched by measures to reduce avoidable pollution when treatment is needed.
Water makes these connections visible, carrying the consequences of decisions made in hospitals, farms, factories and communities beyond their original settings. Effective antimicrobial stewardship must follow those pathways—and ensure that responsibility does not end where antibiotics leave our hands.