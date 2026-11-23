Efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) have rightly focused on how antibiotics are prescribed, administered and used. Preventing infections, reducing unnecessary treatment and protecting access to effective medicines remain essential priorities. Yet a critical question receives less attention: What happens to antibiotics after they have been used?

Antibiotics do not necessarily disappear after treatment. Depending on the compound and route of administration, a proportion may be excreted through urine or faeces, sometimes retaining antimicrobial activity.

Resistant bacteria and resistance genes may also enter waste streams. These materials can move through wastewater, agricultural runoff and interconnected water systems, linking human healthcare, animal production, agriculture and the environment.

This creates a challenge for One Health governance (an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimise the health of people, animals and ecosystems). While antimicrobial use is generally managed within individual sectors, its environmental consequences may extend far beyond them.