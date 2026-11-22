An infection prevented is an antibiotic never needed—and a public-health success. This principle should guide the next phase of the global response to antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
The stakes extend well beyond the treatment of infections. Resistant organisms threaten the safety of surgery, cancer treatment, organ transplantation and intensive care. Yet the global response remains stronger on declarations than on delivery.
The Lancet Commission on 21st Century Global Threats to Health identifies AMR as one of 17 catastrophic threats facing humanity this century. Across plausible best- and worst-case scenarios, it estimates that 3.44 billion disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) of AMR-related health loss remain open to change between 2025 and 2100. These represent years of healthy life. The central message is that policy choices and interventions can profoundly alter the trajectory.
The Commission’s call to build readiness, back breakthroughs and track threats offers a compelling framework for action.
In a recent article in the Canadian Journal of Infection Control, we argued that the global response to AMR has matured politically but not operationally.
A sophisticated surveillance platform cannot compensate for a health centre without reliable water. Nor can farmers reasonably be expected to reduce their dependence on antibiotics without affordable ways to keep animals healthy.
We need an AMR “iron dome”—a series of interconnected defences that prevent infections, detect emerging threats and preserve treatment options.
Its foundations must be infection prevention and control, vaccination, and safe water, sanitation and hygiene. In livestock, poultry and aquaculture, better husbandry, biosecurity and accessible veterinary services must make disease prevention practical.
Innovation should reinforce these foundations. A sophisticated surveillance platform cannot compensate for a health centre without reliable water. Nor can farmers reasonably be expected to reduce their dependence on antibiotics without affordable ways to keep animals healthy.
The objective should be to reduce avoidable antibiotic use.
Research on environmental AMR shows how machine learning can combine genomic, environmental and hydrological data to identify patterns and support risk prediction. Such approaches, however, require prospective validation before they can be relied upon as public-health tools.
Artificial intelligence (AI) should take innovation beyond the laboratory and into everyday public-health and clinical decisions.
Research on environmental AMR shows how machine learning can combine genomic, environmental and hydrological data to identify patterns and support risk prediction. Such approaches, however, require prospective validation before they can be relied upon as public-health tools.
Similar applications should be developed across healthcare systems. Linking laboratory results, prescribing records and infection-surveillance data could help identify unusual patterns, support outbreak investigations and inform treatment decisions.
At the health-system level, procurement decisions should rest on demonstrated improvements. Does a tool detect threats earlier? Does it reduce unnecessary antibiotic exposure without delaying appropriate treatment? Can it function reliably in district hospitals?
At the bedside, locally validated decision-support tools should assist clinicians.
In a nutshell, reliable data, interoperability, privacy safeguards and human accountability must be prerequisites for deployment. AI cannot compensate for inadequate laboratory capacity or an unsupported health workforce.
Countries should develop targeted surveillance around questions that can prompt action. What is circulating near hospitals, communities, farms and pharmaceutical manufacturing clusters? Who investigates a concerning signal? What intervention follows?
Wastewater surveillance offers another layer of protection. Monitoring resistant bacteria and antimicrobial-resistance genes can reveal patterns that conventional clinical surveillance may miss, particularly among people who never reach diagnostic laboratories. AI-assisted analysis could help identify trends across locations and over time.
But detecting a resistance gene in wastewater does not establish who is infected or prove that an outbreak is imminent. Environmental signals must be interpreted alongside clinical and microbiological evidence.
Countries should develop targeted surveillance around questions that can prompt action. What is circulating near hospitals, communities, farms and pharmaceutical manufacturing clusters? Who investigates a concerning signal? What intervention follows?
Sampling must lead to investigation, infection prevention or pollution control — not simply another dashboard. Similarly, wastewater surveillance should complement investment in clinical laboratories, sanitation and effective effluent treatment.
Closing vaccination gaps must go hand in hand with investment in new vaccines. Available preventive interventions should not be neglected while the world waits for future breakthroughs.
Vaccines belong at the centre of this defence. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that vaccines against 23 pathogens, including existing products and others still requiring development, could reduce antibiotic use by 2.5 billion defined daily doses annually.
Closing vaccination gaps must therefore go hand in hand with investment in new vaccines. Available preventive interventions should not be neglected while the world waits for future breakthroughs.
Bacteriophages — viruses that selectively target bacteria — offer another promising avenue, including against certain antibiotic-resistant organisms. But wider deployment requires stronger evidence of safety, effectiveness and feasibility.
Public funding should accelerate rigorous clinical trials, quality-controlled manufacturing and appropriate regulatory pathways. Phages should not, however, be presented as universal replacements for antibiotics.
Microbiome-based interventions, antimicrobial peptides and host-directed therapies also deserve investigation, rather than uncritical endorsement. An alternative is not necessarily a proven or sustainable one. Evaluation must consider clinical benefit, affordability, the risk of resistance and environmental consequences.
The Global South must help set research priorities, develop technologies and build manufacturing capacity. It must be an innovation partner, not merely a testing ground or a market.
The regional work of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a research and advocacy organisation in Delhi, the Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), a non-profit based in Hyderabad, and other AMR stakeholders underscores the importance of responses that are locally grounded, feasible and affordable.
Governments must translate national action plans into funded programmes that connect infection prevention, diagnostics, vaccination, antimicrobial stewardship and One Health surveillance (an integrated approach under WHO that that aims to sustainably balance and optimise human, animal and ecosystem health).
Research partnerships should build lasting local capabilities rather than simply extract data or conduct trials. Financing must cover trained personnel, maintenance and supplies, not just equipment.
The Global South must help set research priorities, develop technologies and build manufacturing capacity. It must be an innovation partner, not merely a testing ground or a market.
Success should be measured by fewer resistant and healthcare-associated infections, more appropriate antimicrobial use, equitable access to treatment and reduced environmental contamination. Pilot projects need a credible pathway to scale; surveillance systems need funded mechanisms for action.
The world has spent a decade defining the problem. The next phase must be about building and testing the defences. An AMR “iron dome” will not be a single drug, diagnostic or algorithm. It must be an interconnected and equitable system that translates scientific advances into earlier warnings, safer care and infections prevented.
The measure of innovation is not what we invent, but what we prevent.