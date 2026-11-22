An infection prevented is an antibiotic never needed—and a public-health success. This principle should guide the next phase of the global response to antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The stakes extend well beyond the treatment of infections. Resistant organisms threaten the safety of surgery, cancer treatment, organ transplantation and intensive care. Yet the global response remains stronger on declarations than on delivery.

The Lancet Commission on 21st Century Global Threats to Health identifies AMR as one of 17 catastrophic threats facing humanity this century. Across plausible best- and worst-case scenarios, it estimates that 3.44 billion disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) of AMR-related health loss remain open to change between 2025 and 2100. These represent years of healthy life. The central message is that policy choices and interventions can profoundly alter the trajectory.

The Commission’s call to build readiness, back breakthroughs and track threats offers a compelling framework for action.

In a recent article in the Canadian Journal of Infection Control, we argued that the global response to AMR has matured politically but not operationally.