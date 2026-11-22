Is prevention better than cure?

Much of the global effort against antimicrobial resistance has focused on raising billions of dollars to develop new antibiotics. Novel treatments are undoubtedly essential for curing drug-resistant infections. Yet the 2024 projections of the Global Research on Antimicrobial Research (GRAM) study, published in The Lancet , found that new antibiotics alone will not be enough.

Even if new antibiotics halved deaths from drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, they would avert an estimated 11.1 million deaths between 2025 and 2050. By contrast, better care for severe infections and wider access to appropriate antibiotics could avert 92 million deaths over the same period, without even counting the benefits of prevention.

Prevention also offers compelling economic returns. Of the 11 One Health interventions modelled by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), five focus on preventing infections through vaccination and hygiene in hospitals, farms and food handling; the others promote prudent antibiotic use. All generated returns exceeded their costs. Hand hygiene alone yielded US $24.60 for every dollar invested.

The choice is to pay now for prevention or pay much more later for resistance.