Is prevention better than cure?
Much of the global effort against antimicrobial resistance has focused on raising billions of dollars to develop new antibiotics. Novel treatments are undoubtedly essential for curing drug-resistant infections. Yet the 2024 projections of the Global Research on Antimicrobial Research (GRAM) study, , found that new antibiotics alone will not be enough.
Even if new antibiotics halved deaths from drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, they would avert an estimated 11.1 million deaths between 2025 and 2050. By contrast, better care for severe infections and wider access to appropriate antibiotics could avert 92 million deaths over the same period, without even counting the benefits of prevention.
Prevention also offers compelling economic returns. Of the modelled by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), five focus on preventing infections through vaccination and hygiene in hospitals, farms and food handling; the others promote prudent antibiotic use. All generated returns exceeded their costs. Hand hygiene alone yielded US $24.60 for every dollar invested.
The choice is to pay now for prevention or pay much more later for resistance.
If prevention pays, why is it underfunded? The fact is that prevention requires upfront investment, while its benefits arrive later and often accrue to people who cannot yet be identified. Its greatest successes are infections that never happen.
Antibiotic use, by contrast, delivers immediate and tangible gains: an infection is treated or fewer animals are lost on a farm. The costs are deferred, as resistance accumulates over time and is borne collectively. Decision-makers tend to give greater weight to immediate costs than to distant losses, even when the latter are far greater.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO’s) shows how asymmetric this trade-off can be. Between 2025 and 2040, FAO projects cumulative welfare losses of about $1.25 trillion under a high-AMR scenario, compared with roughly $80 billion if growth promoters are phased out rapidly.
In human health, diagnostics can help better target the use of antibiotics, while vaccines can prevent the infections that prompt their use. At current coverage levels, pneumococcal and rotavirus vaccines are estimated to avert . Prevention also extends beyond healthcare to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).
When mcr-1, a gene conferring resistance to the last-resort antibiotic colistin, was discovered in China, it was found. Since resistance can move among animals, food and people, the same prevention logic must extend to food systems.
Vaccines can avert infections in animals before they require treatment, and farm biosecurity does for animals what WASH does for people.
Through PREVENT, a partnership between GALVmed (Global Alliance for Livestock Veterinary Medicines is a UK-based charity that makes livestock vaccines, medicines and diagnostics) and vaccine manufacturer Ceva, .
In the environment, prevention means reducing pollution at source. The UN Environment Programme’s 2023 report, , traced that load to three value chains: pharmaceutical manufacturing, food production and healthcare.
Treating wastewater from communities, hospitals and pharmaceutical factories can help reduce the burden. The World Health Organization’s (, its first on antibiotic pollution from manufacturing, provides regulators and purchasers with science-based targets that can be incorporated into regulations and procurement contracts.
recommend against using medically important antimicrobials for growth promotion or to prevent diseases not yet diagnosed.
However, in the , nearly a quarter of participating countries reported still using antimicrobials for growth promotion. Of the 111 countries that reported quantities used, only 38 made their data public. Without greater transparency, it is hard to hold countries accountable.
Civil society has helped fill this gap. Since 2015, consumer, environmental and public health groups in the US have graded the 25 largest fast-food and fast-casual restaurant chains through an annual , crediting timebound sourcing policies verified by third-party audits.
By the third edition, 14 chains had taken action, up from five in the first, mostly on poultry.
Yet report of Delhi-based think tank, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), found that multinational companies, which set goals and timelines elsewhere, remained vague about their commitments India.
In a , I proposed an “AMR Watch” to bring such civil society monitoring into global governance.
Aligning market incentives can also help. Ecuador's requires member farms to use no antibiotics, verifies this every production cycle, and traces the product from farm to fork.
Zero antibiotic use, however, is only one dimension of sustainability. must also hold Aquaculture Stewardship Council certification, covering social and environmental standards, and show a neutral impact on water.
Prevention likewise pays off beyond AMR. Healthier livestock protect food security: in FAO’s high-AMR scenario, resistance would offset roughly 16 per cent of the growth in livestock production projected between 2025 and 2040.
, the EU has accepted imports of food-producing animals and animal products only from countries certifying that their animals have received neither growth promoters nor antimicrobials reserved for human medicine.
But as , compliance with export requirements cannot substitute for stronger protections for domestic consumers.
At the , governments pledged to reduce deaths associated with bacterial AMR by 10 per cent by 2030. For antimicrobial use in agrifood systems, however, they committed only to “” consumption, falling short of the 30-50 per cent reduction target set out in the .
Delivering on the agrifood commitment requires a measurable target and shared accountability across ministries, from agriculture and health to environment and finance. Publicly available data must make progress possible to track.
In a research paper published by the , I argued that much of the investment needed for prevention could come from existing resources: agricultural subsidies redirected towards biosecurity, budgets supporting related goals such as sanitation and vaccination, and stronger hospital infection-control programmes, which can more than pay for themselves.
FAO, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UNEP cent of the roughly US $540 billion in annual support to agricultural producers is price-distorting and harmful to nature and health. FAO estimates that phasing out growth promoters will require at least $28.4 billion in transitional investment.
Tying a share of agricultural subsidies to biosecurity, vaccination and veterinary extension services would help producers make the transition without sacrificing their livelihoods. Redirecting harmful subsidies could also advance climate and biodiversity goals alongside the fight against AMR.
Ultimately, the most effective antibiotic is the one that does not need to be used.