Domestic antibiotic use in food-animals needs monitoring despite export safeguards

In June 2026, the government announced that India had been included in the list of countries authorised to export food-animal products to the European Union (EU) beyond September 2026. This covered four product categories: Aquaculture products, eggs, honey and animal casings.

At the forefront of this development was the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which actively engaged with stakeholders in India and the European Commission to address regulatory requirements and market access issues.

This stems from a series of developments in the EU regulatory framework in response to growing concerns over antimicrobial resistance (AMR). AMR is a global public health concern that occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines. As a result, infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, disability and death. Antibiotic use in food-animal production systems is one of the drivers of this One Health challenge.

EU Regulation 2023/905 states that antimicrobials used to promote growth or increase yield, as well as those reserved for treating certain human infections, should neither be administered in animals nor detected in animal products exported from third countries to the EU.

On June 4, 2026, India was added to the list of countries authorised to export such products to the EU through Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1189. Earlier, in 2022, the EU had reserved 37 antimicrobials from use in veterinary medicinal products, medicated feed and even in situations where no authorised veterinary medicine is available (through Regulation (EU) 2022/1255). Of these, 18 were antibiotics, 18 antivirals and one was an antiprotozoal.

To align with these developments, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on September 25, 2025, notified the prohibition of the import, manufacture, sale and distribution of 34 antimicrobials for animal use. Of these, 15 were antibiotics, 18 antivirals and one was an antiprotozoal, largely mirroring the EU list except for carboxypenicillins, phosphonic acid derivatives and cephalosporins with beta-lactamase inhibitors.

Comparison of antimicrobials reserved by EU & prohibited by MoHFW