AMR could claim 39 million more lives by 2050, cost $159 billion annually: WOAH

According to the series’ report Forecasting the Fallout from AMR: Human Health Impacts of Antimicrobial Resistance, previous time series showed that AMR death rates remained relatively stable between 1990 and 2021. However, the new estimates pointed to an increase in global deaths attributed to AMR by 60 per cent between 2022 and 2050. It forecast an increase in deaths to 1.84 million in 2050 from 1.15 million in 2022 — an increase of 38.52 million cumulatively.