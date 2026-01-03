“Apply yourself to solutions to feel less despondent”

Snigdha Das (SD): You have been an active voice in environmental and conservation issues for over 20 years. Do you think there is enough acknowledgement of the crisis unfolding around us?

Dia Mirza (DM): No. I do not think we are treating the issue with the urgency it demands. When we started working in environmental action 20 years ago­—when I first began participating in these efforts—the reality felt distant. We were talking about melting glaciers in far-off oceans. But today, that reality has reached home. We are now grappling with a triple planetary crisis, one that is putting the human species, and many others, at risk of extinction. In just the last 100 years, we have caused an extraordinary level of destruction that will require the involvement, par-ticipation and awareness of everyone to address.

While the problems are vast and planetary in scale, and often feel unreachable, we must recognise that at the individual level, each of us has a part to play. It starts with a basic understanding: everything we need for our health, peace, progress and survival comes from the Earth. This is our home. If we disconnect ourselves from this understanding, we will continue to contribute to destruction rather than becoming part of the protection we so urgently need.

So if you live in Delhi, care about pollution. Take concrete actions to mitigate air pollution. Make better choices in your everyday life: seg-regate waste, compost, manage every aspect of the waste you produce at home and reduce wasteful consumption. These are tangible actions that help us feel less overwhelmed by the enormity of the issue.

SD: Most young people today say they feel helpless by the environmental crisis. How do they deal with this?

DM: Eco-anxiety sets in when you confront the scale of the crisis and realise how little is being done to address it—governments are not showing the will, industries are not showing the will, and conversations are often collapsing. That is why I emphasise identifying accessible solutions and working on the ground, in your own environments and immediate neighbourhoods. I often return to what Dr Jane Goodall [English prima-tologist and anthropologist] has said: hope is a verb. You have to apply yourself to solutions; you have to do the work towards them every day to feel less despondent. I find that I am far more hopeful and far less miserable when I am actively involved in solutions each day. Become a part of the solution—whether it is joining a beach clean-up, protesting against tree felling, helping to grow an urban forest, or ensuring that your neighbourhood segregates and manages waste better. Whatever the action may be, get involved.