Cervical cancer deaths among young women in England fall to zero following HPV vaccination

The HPV vaccine, which protects against the Human Papillomavirus responsible for most cervical cancer cases, has been linked to a dramatic decline in cervical cancer deaths among young women in England, according to a new study published in The Lancet.

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London found that no cervical cancer deaths were recorded among women aged 20-24 years in England between 2020 and 2024, marking the first time such record in a five-year period. The study estimated that around 23 deaths would have been expected in this age group if the vaccination would not have been introduced.

The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine protects against several cancer-causing strains of the virus, particularly those responsible for cervical cancer. It works by prompting the body's immune system to produce antibodies that can neutralise the virus before infection occurs. Health authorities generally recommend routine vaccination for children aged 11 or 12, although it can be administered from the age of nine.

The study revealed that early vaccination at age 12 or 13 virtually eliminates the risk of cervical cancer deaths before age 30. Prior to the introduction of the vaccination programme in England in 2008, around 20 cervical cancer deaths were recorded annually among women under 30.