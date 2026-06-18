Cervical cancer deaths among young women in England fall to zero following HPV vaccination

A landmark study in The Lancet finds cervical cancer deaths among women aged 20-24 in England fell to zero between 2020 and 2024.
The study attributed this improvement to the HPV vaccination programme introduced in 2008.
Early vaccination at 12–13 almost eliminates deaths before 30.
The HPV vaccine, which protects against the Human Papillomavirus responsible for most cervical cancer cases, has been linked to a dramatic decline in cervical cancer deaths among young women in England, according to a new study published in The Lancet.
Researchers from Queen Mary University of London found that no cervical cancer deaths were recorded among women aged 20-24 years in England between 2020 and 2024, marking the first time such record in a five-year period. The study estimated that around 23 deaths would have been expected in this age group if the vaccination would not have been introduced.
The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine protects against several cancer-causing strains of the virus, particularly those responsible for cervical cancer. It works by prompting the body's immune system to produce antibodies that can neutralise the virus before infection occurs. Health authorities generally recommend routine vaccination for children aged 11 or 12, although it can be administered from the age of nine.
The study revealed that early vaccination at age 12 or 13 virtually eliminates the risk of cervical cancer deaths before age 30. Prior to the introduction of the vaccination programme in England in 2008, around 20 cervical cancer deaths were recorded annually among women under 30.
"It's incredible to think that a single jab can almost eliminate a particular type of cancer," Peter Sasieni, lead researcher at Queen Mary University of London, told the BBC. He added that the decline in deaths is only the beginning and that the benefits are expected to increase as vaccinated generations age.
Overall, cervical cancer is still the 14th most common cancer among females in the UK, with 3,300 people diagnosed every year. The disease is caused primarily by high-risk strains of HPV, a common virus transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact. While most HPV infections clear naturally, persistent infections can lead to abnormal cell changes that develop into cancer years later.
The researchers estimated that around 200 lives have already been saved in England through the HPV vaccination programme. Cancer Research UK, which funded the study, described the findings as an "incredible milestone" and the first direct evidence that the vaccine is preventing deaths as well as cancer cases.
The findings arrive as countries around the world expand HPV vaccination efforts. In India, where cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer among women, the government launched its first free nationwide HPV vaccination campaign in February 2026. The programme aims to vaccinate around 11.5 million adolescent girls and forms part of broader efforts to reduce a disease that accounts for roughly a quarter of global cervical cancer deaths.
Despite the success of vaccination programmes, health experts continue to stress the importance of regular cervical screening. Researchers have established that vaccination and early detection together offer the strongest defence against a disease that remains one of the most preventable forms of cancer.
The United Kingdom has set a target of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2040. Researchers say the latest findings suggest that goal is increasingly within reach.