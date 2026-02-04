World Cancer Day 2026: Why cervical cancer remains a rural health crisis in India

Cervical cancer is less of a medical challenge than a public health failure. Despite being preventable and slow to progress, it remains a major cause of cancer deaths among Indian women, with rural areas bearing the highest mortality due to gaps in access and execution.

According to national cancer estimates, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India. Every year, there are about 120,000 new cases and more than 75,000 deaths from the disease. GLOBOCAN 2008 data showed that India is responsible for almost 15.2 per cent of all cervical cancer deaths worldwide.

This burden isn’t shared equally. According to time-trend data from the National Cancer Registry Programme (1982–2005), the number of cases has gone down in cities, but it is still very high in rural areas, where women are often diagnosed at later stages. This drives up the death rate in Indian villages because treatment of advanced cancer is more difficult, expensive, and less effective.

This gap between urban and rural areas is key to understanding why cervical cancer continues to kill people even though there have been national programs and clinical guidelines for decades.