Cough syrup deaths in Rajasthan: Families allege negligence, while government denies link to medicine

A series of child deaths in Rajasthan has sparked outrage and allegations of collusion between state health officials and a pharmaceutical supplier, after families claimed a cough syrup distributed under a government scheme caused the fatalities.

Anas, the six-year-old son of Nawab Khan, a donkey-cart puller from Sunaaron Ka Kuan Mohalla in Churu, died at JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan’s largest children’s hospital, on October 4, 2025. He had been referred from the Churu District Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment since October 2 for cough and cold.

When his condition worsened, doctors referred him to Jaipur, where he reached around 4 am on October 4. He died six hours later, at 10 am. His family alleges that doctors in Churu had administered dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrup to him, and that his health deteriorated sharply after taking it.

Four children have died in Rajasthan after reportedly being given the same syrup, while the state government has denied that the medicine caused the deaths. At a press conference, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said that the families had given the children “medicine stored at home” and that this had worsened their condition.

Following Anas’s death, JK Lon Hospital Superintendent Dr RN Sera said that initial investigations indicated the child had meningitis and had been brought to the hospital in a “very critical condition”.

Previously, two deaths were reported from Bharatpur district, one from Sikar district and one from Churu, all allegedly linked to the same syrup. Anas from Churu was the most recent death on October 4, taking the tally to four. Across the state, more than 35 people have fallen ill with similar complaints.

Tracing the syrup link

According to interviews by this reporter with the family and local residents, Anas and his 60-year-old grandmother, Bano, visited Churu District Hospital on October 2 complaining of cough and cold. The doctor on duty in the emergency ward allegedly prescribed dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrup to both of them, along with other medicines.

After consuming the syrup, Anas’s condition worsened while Bano remained unaffected. Anas, the youngest of three siblings, was admitted to the hospital later that day. When his condition did not improve, he was referred to JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur on October 4.

Down To Earth obtained a copy of his referral card, which records “pneumonia” and, according to the family, an infection caused by dextromethorphan hydrobromide. The referral was signed by Dr Sudhir Soni.