COVID‑19 variant BA.3.2 is spreading quickly across US — a doctor explains what you need to know

New COVID-19 variant BA.3.2, nicknamed Cicada, is spreading rapidly across the United States after circulating quietly since late 2024
Scientists say it is not more severe, but its genetic differences may reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines
First identified in Africa, the variant has now been detected in 23 countries and across multiple US states
Experts warn it could drive a rise in infections due to immune evasion, especially among vulnerable populations
Basic precautions — hand hygiene, staying home when sick, and avoiding crowded spaces — remain key to limiting spread
A , which has circulated under the radar since late 2024, is now spreading quickly across the United States.
As a , I see many patients who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to , as well as patients living with . All of them ask me how worried they should be about new variants of the virus.
There’s no sign so far that BA.3.2, nicknamed Cicada, is any more dangerous or causes more severe disease than the variants that were circulating in the winter of 2025-26. But because it’s , the current COVID-19 vaccine may not be as effective against it.
BA.3.2 is descended from , which emerged in late 2021.
Compared to the current predominant strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, BA.3.2 carries in its , the part of the virus that . The spike protein is also the to into .
Researchers in Africa. It started its global trek in 2025 and .
The first U.S. case was detected in a . Since then, it has been detected in patients and the wastewater systems of 29 states.
is one of the best early methods of detecting strain shift, though the number of states submitting wastewater data to the CDC has declined since around 2022, after the height of the pandemic.
All viruses change over time — and the type of virus that causes COVID-19 . Every time the virus copies itself inside a cell, its genetic material mutates. Most of these changes disappear, but occasionally one gives the virus an advantage over other variants, allowing that version to spread.
These changes make it harder for the immune system to recognize the virus.
Think of it like showing up to your 25th high school reunion and seeing people who have put on weight, dyed their hair and started wearing tinted contacts. You will recognize them, but it might take longer. Had you seen them every month or so for those 25 years, you would recognize them right away.
Similarly, changes to a virus’ genetic material also affect how well vaccines work. Vaccines prime people’s immune systems by reminding them of what the virus looks like. Scientists design vaccines based on the most common versions of a virus circulating at a given time.
Current COVID-19 vaccines are made to protect against strains from , which have been the since January 2024. However, BA.3.2 is the new kid in the block − it’s almost a complete stranger to residents of the U.S. It is different enough from the JN.1 strains that the vaccine of priming the immune system against it, allowing it to evade detection.
This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a vaccine — a large body of evidence shows that they . But a poorly matched vaccine simply won’t recognize the new variant as quickly, which means it takes longer for the immune system to mount its defense.
Because people’s immune systems aren’t as good at detecting BA.3.2, this variant may infect people more widely, potentially leading to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
But even though BA.3.2 is spreading quickly, there’s no indication that it’s any more dangerous or that it causes more severe disease than the COVID-19 variants that have circulated widely over the past few years.
However, especially given that current vaccines may not be as effective against it, protection remains important. That’s particularly true for people with chronic health conditions, who can experience severe illness from a COVID-19 infection.
And while the number of people who develop long COVID since early in the pandemic, it still occurs in about 3 in 100 cases.
People can take these commonsense steps to avoid getting or spreading COVID-19:
First, after using the bathroom, before preparing food or eating, and after being in contact with a sick person. Hand-washing .
Second, if you feel unwell, stay home — not just to take care of yourself, but to prevent spreading disease. You may be hesitant to miss work or school, but the person sitting next to you might have a condition, such as cancer or chronic lung disease, that puts them at risk for severe infection, or they might live with someone who does.
Third, get outside. Reducing your time in crowded environments reduces your chance of exposure.
Finally, if you have concerns about your risk of developing a severe infection due to your own health conditions, talk to a trusted clinician who can offer advice that’s specific to your circumstances.
This article has been updated from a previous version that incorrectly referred to the virus’s genetic material as DNA. The virus that causes COVID-19 is an RNA virus.
, Associate Professor of Medicine,
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