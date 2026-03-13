Extreme heat severely limits daily activity for more people in India than anywhere else: Study

Heat stress due to anthropogenic global warming is increasingly being recognised as a major global health challenge and one that disproportionately affects the poor. A new heat sensitivity-based liveability study on different age groups across the world revealed that the number of hours people can be outdoors safely and comfortably has shrunk in hot areas since the mid-century, thus reducing livability.

About 35 per cent of the global population live in places where livability is restricted for younger adults and 78 per cent live in areas with limited livability for the elderly population, the findings showed.

The analysis also showed that some of the most populous areas on the Earth experience severe livability limitations, with India showing the highest magnitude of overlap. As a result, the country records around a 100 billion people-hours of limitation and over 1 trillion people-hours of limitation for older adults.

The researchers noted that increase in livability limitations clashed with the presence of El Nino, except for 2024 where significant spikes were observed although strong El Nino was absent during most of the year.

The condition where no activity (even sitting or lying down) is possible due to heat stress, but is potentially survivable, has been categorised as 'unlivable' by the analysts. Although this means heat stress would be unbearable even during rest, the condition is not necessarily lethal, they added.

In India, the Indo-Gangetic Plain and eastern lowlands experienced these conditions at some point or the other during 1995-2024. The elevated regions in the Western Ghats and Himalayan foothills have significantly lower severity of limitations.