FAO evaluates potential and challenges of traditional herbal medicines for wider usage in livestock

Traditional herbal medicines (THMs) are emerging as a potentially useful alternative to antimicrobials in livestock, but evidence on their safety, efficacy and quality remains insufficient to support international use, standard setting and regulation, says a new technical brief by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Published in August 2026, the brief titled Traditional herbal medicines as alternatives to antimicrobials in the livestock sector, was prepared following a September 2025 roundtable convened by the Livestock Antimicrobial Partnership (LAMP) action network of the Global Agenda for Sustainable Livestock (GASL). The GASL is a partnership of stakeholders committed to the sustainable development of the livestock sector.

THMs are mostly plant extracts containing multiple active compounds with anti-infective properties and can be used to prevent and treat illnesses in livestock thereby reducing need and dependence on antibiotics. Their use is commonly practiced in low- and middle-income countries.

The brief has been jointly written by experts from Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, FAO, Vétérinaires Sans Frontières International, International Livestock Research Institute, and Livestock Development and Ethnoveterinary Group. The technical brief evaluates where THMs stand with regard to effectiveness, safety, quality, regulations and challenges in scaling up their use. It flags some important areas of concern that need attention.

Evidence remains limited

While being generally affordable and locally accessible, one of the key challenges is the variability in the concentration of active compounds in the plant species. This can be affected by factors such as geography, season or preparation methods. It impacts the potency, bioavailability and safety of THMs. The lack of standardisation of preparation and production processes also adds another layer of uncertainty.

Experts also take cautious note that though THMs are generally considered safe, the possibility of them having side effects cannot be ruled out due to variations in potency, concentration of active substances or any undesirable substances.